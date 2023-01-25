Magos Herrera's journey of self discovery never ends

Magos Herrera believes collaboration helps us grow.
“The power of collaboration dwells in the idea that you elevate yourself because you need to be open to others’ ideas,” Herrera said.
That approach innervates her latest endeavor with the string quartet Brooklyn Rider, which sees the jazz singer branch out into chamber music.
“Chamber music is so cool, so ancient, so incredible, so powerful,” Herrera said. “Even if you’re creating a modern arrangement, you can hear in the way that musicians approach instruments so many centers of music.”
She wanted to approach her own voice as a stringed instrument.
“The discipline and devotion that classical musicians have to their instruments to me is really something to learn from,” Herrera said. “You play what’s written, but the music takes place off the chart.”
For her project “Dreamers,” she wanted to work with a string quartet. She set out on a search for “an open-minded quartet, crossing boundaries, aesthetically in the vein of discovery.”
In no time, she found Brooklyn Rider.
“You have this incredible quartet with so many incredible possibilities in terms of musical conversation,” Herrera said.
Magos Herrera will perform with Brooklyn Rider at The Argyros in Ketchum on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$65.
“I am a live performer, there’s no doubt that’s where my heart belongs. That’s what drives absolutely everything that I do offstage,” Herrera said. “The possibility of responding to the music in the moment in front of an audience creates a different energy.”
With Brooklyn Rider, she recorded the “Dreamers” album, inspired in part by comments from former President Donald Trump demonizing immigrants.
“It’s not political material. It’s almost like visiting beauty as a political act,” Herrera said. “They’re just beautiful, gorgeous lyrics that talk about humanism and the experience of being human.”
They pulled work from poets who lived under oppressive dictatorships.
“These values resonate today,” Herrera said. “It’s really an invitation to dream, to continue aiming for those values that make us live in better communities.”
Herrera grew up in Mexico.
“There is a quality of being from Mexico City, that has to do with resilience but also with connecting,” Herrera said “It has a very particular identity that somehow manifests through Mexican artists.”
From a young age, she held the common misconception that jazz was a strictly American art form. That was until she heard Danilo Perez’s “Panamonk” album. Suddenly, a world-class pianist integrated jazz into Latin American territory.
“Aesthetically, as where I wanted to ground my voice as an identity, that was a very decisive album for me to use as a reference,” Herrera said, “I can be Mexican and find my own way being truthful to who I am, to where my heart beats.”
She soon discovered how to contribute her woody voice to the harmonic of jazz.
“At the end of the last century, the world globalized big time,” Herrera said. “All musicians were inspired and informed by this universal art form to create new ways of making their own music ... I started to integrate my roots in the music that I grew up with, adapting it and finding common things with within jazz language.”
Jazz also helped her learn to improvise, composing songs in the moment.
“When you improvise, you become an instrument,” she said. “Improvisation is just creating ideas. You’re telling a story.”
Once upon a time, she would improvise at any given opportunity. Now, she does it “to serve the music in the best way possible.” Live shows require her to stay on her toes.
“We’re reading, reinterpreting these arrangements every night,” Herrera said. “Every night, I phrase my voice in a different way. The musicians respond to where I’m leading in the moment.”
Sixteen years ago, she moved to New York City. Quickly, she was in awe at the level of the competition.
“There are all these incredible artists doing incredible things all the time,” Herrera said. “You need to be awake...You’re surrounded by committed people; you have to really be committed to what you’re doing. Otherwise, there’s no reason to be in New York.”
It made her re-evaluate her motivations for making music.
“Why are you making music? How are you making music? What do you have to say?” Herrera said. “It really forced me to find my own way of saying things.”
For years, she played with quintets of jazz musicians. Then, one of her first departures from jazz came with a collaboration with Flamenco guitar player Javier Limon, allowing for an ocean of silence and sonic space.
“To me, that was groundbreaking,” Herrera said. “It’s the first time in 15 years of singing that I actually saw my voice in the emptiness of things. I really connected and related to it in a very deep, different way.”
Up next? Herrera hopes more creative exploration. Sometime soon, she wants to work with an orchestra.
“It’s an ongoing process of allowing your voice to evolve or find ways to express. That’s a process that never ends, which is fascinating,” she said. “That’s one of the beauties of this art form. You keep discovering things about your own way of saying things.” ￼
