Magos Herrera's journey of self discovery never ends

Margos Herrera will perform with Brooklyn Rider at the Argyros Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$65.

 Photo courtesy of Ryan Nava

Magos Herrera believes collaboration helps us grow.

“The power of collaboration dwells in the idea that you elevate yourself because you need to be open to others’ ideas,” Herrera said.

That approach innervates her latest endeavor with the string quartet Brooklyn Rider, which sees the jazz singer branch out into chamber music.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments