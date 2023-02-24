Long story short, the Moth is coming to Ketchum

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Moth Mainstage comes to the Argyros Wednesday, March, 1 at 7:30 p.m. for its first ever show in Idaho. Tickets cost $30. {/span}{/p}

 Photo courtesy of Isaiah McNair-Wilson

For Jenifer Hixson, the keys to a good story are authenticity, vulnerability and practice, practice, practice. Directing storytellers at The Moth, the lengthy conversations begin to feel like therapy.

“[I] tease out the most important aspects of the story, dig into the emotional significance and help decide which details make it into the final story,” Hixson said. “A teller might think they know the story, but then we dig deeper and there are unprocessed feelings about what happened.”

Once the curtain closes and the show wraps, Hixson finds herself missing the storytellers.

