Long story short, the Moth is coming to Ketchum

For Jenifer Hixson, the keys to a good story are authenticity, vulnerability and practice, practice, practice. Directing storytellers at The Moth, the lengthy conversations begin to feel like therapy.
“[I] tease out the most important aspects of the story, dig into the emotional significance and help decide which details make it into the final story,” Hixson said. “A teller might think they know the story, but then we dig deeper and there are unprocessed feelings about what happened.”
Once the curtain closes and the show wraps, Hixson finds herself missing the storytellers.
“We’ve spent some solid time together hashing through their lives, and I feel close to them,” she said.
The Moth Mainstage comes to The Argyros in Ketchum on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be the storytelling organization’s first ever show in Idaho. Tickets cost $30.
“We hope every audience member will connect with the tellers, laugh at their jokes and feel their challenges,” Hixson said, adding that she wants viewers to “see themselves in one of the stories told or get a new perspective on an experience they hadn’t considered.”
Over 25 years, The Moth has presented more than 50,000 stories. The Moth Mainstage, which tours internationally, has featured stories by Elizabeth Gilbert, Hasan Minhaj, Kathleen Turner, Malcolm Gladwell, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, John Turturro, Molly Ringwald, Boots Riley, Krista Tippett, Damon Young, Mike Birbiglia, Rosanne Cash, Danyel Smith and Tig Notaro, as well as an astronaut, a pickpocket, a hotdog-eating champion and hundreds more.
The true personal stories told on Wednesday, with topics ranging from rescue dogs to famous photographers, will deal with the theme of “Great Expectations.”
“Tales about hopes, desires, who we are and what we hope to become, best laid plans gone awry, dreams writ large, reckoning with reality and the surprising turns that changed the course forever,” Hixson said.
They will include two storytellers from Idaho.
Dirce Flores lives locally.
“I feel very excited to tell my story in 10 minutes,” Flores said. “It’s about a beautiful relationship I had with the arts since I was little.”
Jaime Lima will come from Boise.
“Over the years, I’ve done my best to grow into a more empathetic, compassionate, and vulnerable person,” Lima said. “The story that I’ll share is about the catalyst for my quest of continuous personal growth.”
The Moth believes sharing stories helps build community.
“Stories are also fun,” Hixson said. “Stories are how you decide who is in your circle, who you want to work with, who you want to hang with, who you want to marry. I think something in our DNA draws us to good stories. Stories illuminate the path and help us figure out who we are and what we want to become.”
The stories vary between funny and heartbreaking.
“It’s not so cut and dry,” Hixson said. “Ideally each show has some of both, just like life.” ￼
