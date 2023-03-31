Local student places at state-wide poetry competition

Sun Valley Community School student Cassius Klingenfuss (middle) took first runner up at the statewide Poetry Out Loud competition Saturday, March 18.

 Photo courtesy of Poetry Out Loud

Sun Valley Community School Junior Cassius Klingenfuss took first runner-up in the Poetry Out Loud state final in Boise on March 18.

Twelve teen finalists competed, memorizing and reciting poetry.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and the recitation competition for high school students across the country, according to its website.

