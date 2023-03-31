Sun Valley Community School Junior Cassius Klingenfuss took first runner-up in the Poetry Out Loud state final in Boise on March 18.
Twelve teen finalists competed, memorizing and reciting poetry.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and the recitation competition for high school students across the country, according to its website.
Klingenfuss received $100 for his high placing.
“My cash prize will go towards anything and everything poetry-related,” he said.
As a writer, Klingenfuss plans to use the money for submission fees at literary journals.
“But before I was a writer, I was a reader—literary lineage and exemplars are important, and there are many different texts and authors I am yet to become familiar with,” he said. “I’ve been on my novel kick lately, chiefly authors Tao Lin and Ben Lerner, so I’ll definitely be picking up some of their work. I’ve also been meaning to read ‘In The Wake’ by Christina Sharpe, of course, for its great social and literary value, but also just so the rest of my own literary life can be in the wake of ‘In the Wake.’ Yes, I enjoy what can be obnoxious metaphorical thought experiments like that.”
In addition, The Sun Valley Community School will receive $200 for the purchase of poetry materials.
“I hope SVCS puts the funds towards essay and poetry collections and everything else in that awkward literary gray area,” Klingenfuss said. “I might suggest some of my favorites—‘Inciting Joy’ by Ross Gay, ‘The Topeka School’ by Ben Lerner and ‘American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin’ by Terrance Hayes. I think these texts would add so much valuable commentary to my school’s library.”
According to an email from Poetry Out Loud, 1,737 students and 79 teachers at 20 Idaho schools participated in the nationwide organization during the 2022-23 season.
“Poetry and events surrounding it ... are important in the most evergreen way,” Klingenfuss said. “There is an intrinsic weakness poetry is born with, but the little muscle it does have is worth exercising. Poetry Out Loud is one of the rare gyms for poetry, a place where it can flex its biceps, and young people can discover just what poetry can do, not necessarily what our English teachers tell us it should do, not necessarily what William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge tell us it should do. I hope all the high schools in the valley will soon adopt the Poetry Out Loud competition.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In