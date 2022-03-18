Wood River Valley’s very own singer/songwriter Andrew Sheppard will represent Idaho in NBC’s “American Song Contest,” a televised competition bringing artists from each U.S. state and territory together to find the next hit.
Fifty-six artists have been selected for the live series, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The show will premiere on Monday, March 21.
This show comes from the producers of “The Voice” and is based on the “Eurovision Contest,” bringing the spirit of a sporting event to music. Filming in Washington, D.C., it consists of three qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals and the grand final.
Sheppard submitted his song “Steady Machine,” which he began writing in Nashville.
“The end result of it was moving back to Idaho,” Sheppard said. He has written and recorded most of his music in the Gem state. “Idaho has been my muse,” Sheppard added.
To write, he often goes to Stanley, inspired by the mountains.
“When I need to escape, release and be creative, it has always been in Idaho,” Sheppard said.
Some artists involved in “American Song Contest” are already legends: Jewel from Alaska, Sisqo from Maryland, the Crystal Method from Nevada and Macy Gray from Ohio. However, most of the artists are unknown.
“It’s providing a platform we haven’t had before,” Sheppard said. “It’s setting a stage for unknown artists to have themselves heard.”
He treats a national television appearance the same as any other performance, taking pride in what he does.
“It’s something that I enjoy,” Sheppard said. When I find something I enjoy, I don’t find it nerve-wracking.”
For the show, each artist has the opportunity to shed light on their home state. He wants to educate Americans about Idaho’s geographical beauty, from the high desert plains to the natural wilderness.
“You can travel from one corner to the next, and you can really experience a lot of different terrain,” Sheppard said. “That’s what it so inspiring about the state. You get a mixed bag of everything it has to offer.”
Ultimately, he wants to make music people can relate to.
“I hope people can hear my music and find a place of familiarity,” Sheppard said.
Through art, he sheds light on his personal journey.
“I write music as therapy for myself,” Sheppard said. “I find it comforting when people can find refuge in that as well.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In