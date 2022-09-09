Ross Fork Fire smoke

Smoke from the Ross Fork Fire rolls through the Wood River Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As the Ross Fork Fire rages north of Ketchum, several local events have had to cancel.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Alturas Elementary canceled its barbecue.

The Idaho Native Plant Society planned a hike to 4th of July Lake for Saturday, Sept 10.

