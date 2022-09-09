As the Ross Fork Fire rages north of Ketchum, several local events have had to cancel.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Alturas Elementary canceled its barbecue.
The Idaho Native Plant Society planned a hike to 4th of July Lake for Saturday, Sept 10.
“Fire folks will be very happy if we choose to stay out of their hair while they’re trying to fight a fire with such high level resources at risk,” Wood River Chapter President Kristin Fletcher said during a board discussion. “We are canceling the hike. Our aim was to go to high elevations to see flowers, and that’s simply not going to happen.
“Plus it will be way too smoky if we head anywhere north of here.”
Each year, “Meet the Fleet” at Friedman Memorial Airport allows families to see fire engines, police cars, heavy equipment, airplanes and helicopters up close. Its 2022 installation, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, has also been canceled until further notice.
Valley Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna rescheduled The 5th Annual 5 Alarm Chili Cook-off, supporting Hailey Fire Department volunteers, from Sept. 10 through Oct. 15.
“The firemen are all busy this week, so we don’t have any actual firemen to do it,” McKenna said.
Stay tuned with the Idaho Mountain Express for more updates. ￼
