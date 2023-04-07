{div}Local cinematographer Bob Poole talks about his time filming {span class=”markq7mqx9ugt” data-markjs=”true”}elephant{/span}s for National Geographic’s newest documentary “Secrets of the {span class=”markq7mqx9ugt” data-markjs=”true”}Elephant{/span}s” during the Sun Valley Film Festival. {/div} {div id=”x_ms-outlook-mobile-signature”}{div} {/div}{/div}
Bob Poole credits his father for instilling a love of wildlife. That love is at the center of his career in cinematography, he explained during his time at the recent Sun Valley Film Festival.
Festivalgoers had two opportunities to hear stories from the Wood River Valley local’s childhood in the African wilderness of Kenya and Malawi during the the 1960s and 70s. And, they got a preview of a portion of the documentary National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Elephants,” which streams on Earth Day.
“I spent a lot of time in the bush adventuring with my parents. They loved to go birding. I ended up inheriting my father’s camera when he passed away in a car accident when I was 17. I remember my sister used to yell at me for wasting film,” Poole laughed.
Poole spoke first on Friday, March 31, addressing a packed room at Serva’s Peruvian Cuisine in Ketchum, which served as the festival’s headquarters.
Poole thanked his father for getting him and his sister, Joyce, into animal conservation, which directed his career path in cinematography and her career as an expert in elephants. His summer job working at a game-capture team led to working with a National Geographic crew and becoming a camera assistant for a decade. During that time, he learned the craft and worked his way to becoming a top cinematographer.
Poole talked about his time filming elephants. He said he has to separate himself from what he is filming and cannot interfere in the situation.
“I’ve had to film baby elephants die and watch their family mourn them and having to move on,” Poole said. “There are the happy occasions as well, such as when I witnessed the first baby elephant in the desert survive it’s first six months, which hadn’t happened in eight years.”
The baby, her mother, and one ‘auntie’ then had to go on a 45-kilometer march to catch up with the rest of the herd, because the group wasn’t sure of its survival, Poole explained.
“I thought I was going to witness another baby dying,” he said. “How could it survive the extreme temperatures and an approaching sand storm? They ended up catching up with the others and within a day it started to rain.”
Filming of that desert elephant portion of the documentary was dangerous. The rains, which had not happened in years, started on their second day. Crews were wary of sinking into the mud, or finding themselves in a flash flood.
“Temperatures can also affect the camera equipment and ourselves. I remember laying down in the back of the truck during the sandstorm, and just talking through my experience. It’s actually ended up being great footage,” Poole said.
Poole described a time fearing for his safety when filming elephants in Mozambique’s Gorongoza National Park for the National Geographic documentary “War Elephants.” The elephants, which had been hunted and terrorized by humans for so long, were angry. It took days for Poole’s team to convince the herd they weren’t there to hurt them.
“Rightfully, they were aggressive because their herd was down 90 percent due to being killed for ivory or their meat. We had to convince the elephants we came in peace, and this was after multiple times we got charged and our vehicle was destroyed,” Poole said.
The Argyros theater was packed to capacity on Saturday, April 1, for the screening of the “Desert Elephant” portion of the four-part documentary. People had to be turned away , organizers said just before the film.
The audience had audible reactions during certain scenes of the documentary and, at the end, applauded Poole’s work and asked him questions about the process of getting the shots. All the audience members under 16 years were asked to stand up and then each one were given a special commemorative book from National Geographic about the documentary.
Executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman, the “Secrets of the Elephants” premieres Friday, April 21—one day before Earth Day—on National Geographic. All episodes stream April 22 on Disney+ and Hulu. ￼
