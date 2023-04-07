Secrets of the Elephants (copy)

The film crew on “The Secrets of Elephants” included Ketchum resident Bob Poole, an Emmy-winning wildlife cinematographer.

Bob Poole credits his father for instilling a love of wildlife. That love is at the center of his career in cinematography, he explained during his time at the recent Sun Valley Film Festival.

Festivalgoers had two opportunities to hear stories from the Wood River Valley local’s childhood in the African wilderness of Kenya and Malawi during the the 1960s and 70s. And, they got a preview of a portion of the documentary National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Elephants,” which streams on Earth Day.

“I spent a lot of time in the bush adventuring with my parents. They loved to go birding. I ended up inheriting my father’s camera when he passed away in a car accident when I was 17. I remember my sister used to yell at me for wasting film,” Poole laughed.

