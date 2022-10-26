Local choral teacher wins Governor's Award

After teaching in the Wood River Valley for over 30 years, Max Stimac has won a Governor’s Award in the Arts. Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little will honor Stimac in a public ceremony, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.

 Photo courtesy of Max Stimac

Once, in an attempt to motivate his students, Wood River High School teacher Max Stimac promised to get a Mickey Mouse tattoo if they won the Choir Sweepstakes Award at the Anaheim Music Festival. They did just that—and encouraged him to get a new one every time they win.

Now, he has a whole sleeve of Disney tattoos.

When people ask Stimac, “How did you get your kids to do that?” he responds, “I didn’t tell them they couldn’t.”

