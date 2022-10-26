Local choral teacher wins Governor's Award

Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
After teaching in the Wood River Valley for over 30 years, Max Stimac has won a Governor’s Award in the Arts. Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little will honor Stimac in a public ceremony, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.
Once, in an attempt to motivate his students, Wood River High School teacher Max Stimac promised to get a Mickey Mouse tattoo if they won the Choir Sweepstakes Award at the Anaheim Music Festival. They did just that—and encouraged him to get a new one every time they win.
Now, he has a whole sleeve of Disney tattoos.
When people ask Stimac, “How did you get your kids to do that?” he responds, “I didn’t tell them they couldn’t.”
He describes his rehearsals as “controlled chaos.”
“Music is always number one on the list of importance, but right near the top of the list is fun, love, respect and support for everybody’s needs,” Stimac said.
"It's sort of a validation of all the hard work I have done over the past 30-plus years," Stimac said. "Not that the validation is needed, but it's nice to get it."
“It’s sort of a validation of all the hard work I have done over the past 30-plus years,” Stimac said. “Not that the validation is needed, but it’s nice to get it.”
Jocelyn Robertson is the Literature Director for the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
“The biennial awards, established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, bring recognition to Idaho’s exceptional artists, arts organizations and arts supporters,” Robertson wrote in an email. “Awardees are Idaho residents who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Idaho and to the arts through their creative accomplishments or distinguished service.”
From 1989-2002, Stimac taught music K-12 in Carey. Currently, he teaches grades 6-12 at Wood River Middle and High Schools, focusing on his main love of choral singing.
For years, he has worked with the Sun Valley Music Festival and the Sun Valley Museum of Art. He frequently takes gigs as vocalist, guitarist and percussionist for local theater productions and churches.
“It is such a vibrant artistic environment,” Stimac said.
Often, he has collaborated with R.L. Rowsey, who nominated him for this award.
“Max is a collaborator committed to the well-being and growth of his students,” Rowsey said. “He looks in every direction to find the resources that support his amazing work in the classroom. It is a joy to be able to call him not only a partner in my work, but a dear, dear friend.”
His wife, Jaymie, also nominated him.
“For over 30 years, I have watched as Max has brought talents out in students that many did not know they had,” she said. “He has been able to give that gift to them along with the gift of confidence and joy.”
He sends students and groups routinely to local, state, and regional competitions. The audition group Colla Voce performs throughout the Wood River Valley year-round, caroling for private and public events in the winter and singing for parades in the summer.
Ayla Humphreys, a senior at Wood River High School, is the Colla Voce Student Leader.
“His positive attitude and empathetic personality makes all of his students’ emotions feel valid and makes us all feel safe,” Humphreys said. “He makes sure nobody feels left out, not only in choir, but in school as well. Max Stimac is the teacher every kid dreams to have.”
Former student Mary Petzke wrote a letter of recommendation for the award.
“The programs that Mr. Stimac built for the community as well as his investment in my personal growth were launching pads for my love of singing and has made me the artist and woman I am today,” Petzke said. “I’m so grateful to have had Mr. Stimac as my teacher for seven years.”
Stimac also taught Amy Nilsen from kindergarten through high school graduation.
“He helped to teach me music and theory and composition and creativity, but he also helped me to grow in confidence and ability and skill and compassion,” Nilsen said. “He went above what was asked for the benefit of his students. He cared about them in his classroom, and he cared about them as individuals making their mark in the world around them. My love for music and the peace and positive influence it can still bring to my daily existence stems from his guidance and encouragement as my music teacher.” ￼
