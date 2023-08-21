When artist Glenn Carter was 6 years old, he was bedridden with a childhood illness. He said he begged his dad to give him a knife and a piece of wood, then started whittling frogs. Wood carving has taken the now 84-year-old far in life, leading to a long career carving wood animals. Today, Carter’s carvings are all around the world.

“I love it when people come up to me and tell me they enjoy my work,” Carter said at his home and workshop located on Hardwood Drive in Bellevue.

Carter was one of 40 local artists throughout the valley who opened their workshops for the Artists’ Studio Tour from Aug. 18-19.

Painter Bex Wilkinson works out of her studio in a brick building in Bellevue, which once was a ballroom and speakeasy, she said.
Metal worker Mike Baldwin retired to Bellevue, Idaho, from Bellevue, Washington, and does metal work and rock art at his home.
Jan Lassetter specializes in oil paints at her studio in Ketchum.

