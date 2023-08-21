When artist Glenn Carter was 6 years old, he was bedridden with a childhood illness. He said he begged his dad to give him a knife and a piece of wood, then started whittling frogs. Wood carving has taken the now 84-year-old far in life, leading to a long career carving wood animals. Today, Carter’s carvings are all around the world.
“I love it when people come up to me and tell me they enjoy my work,” Carter said at his home and workshop located on Hardwood Drive in Bellevue.
Carter was one of 40 local artists throughout the valley who opened their workshops for the Artists’ Studio Tour from Aug. 18-19.
When you walk into Carter’s yard between his house and shop, a pair of giraffes greet you. Inside are stools made in the shape of animal bottoms and legs, such as zebras, giraffes, tigers and more. He has made more than 12,000 of them for the Rainforest Cafe, a worldwide chain of restaurants with a jungle theme.
At the height of making the stools, Carter had a team of five people working for him at his shop in Hailey, and it would take about a month to make 20 stools.
He came to the Wood River Valley in 1985 when he was working for a client, making furniture for her home.
“I met a friend from Ketchum, and when I came to visit I said, ‘I’m home’,” Carter said.
He loves being part of the Artists’ Studio Tour as he gets to meet people from all around and show off his unique sculptures.
Cidney Fee of Taos, New Mexico, was in town for a week fishing with her friends who live in Hailey, and the gals decided to do the Studio Tour.
“This is such a great event, and we decided to start the furthest south and work our way back north,” Fee said.
Fee and her friend, Sally Wisely, were at ceramics artist EJ Harpham’s home and studio off Glendale Road in Bellevue, where Anne Jeffery was also showing her fine art photography.
Harpham’s unique home is tucked into the hillside and is a custom build she and her husband put together. They took a modular home and connected it to a house they bought for $1 in Sun Valley and had it moved to Bellevue. They used found and recycled materials, such as the old roofing from Tom Hank’s home in Ketchum as siding.
Harpham creates her ceramics art—coffee mugs, platters, dishes and even murals—at her home. The kiln is in what used to be a bedroom. Harpham does mostly commissioned pieces, and she is currently working on a mural for a home in Alexandria, Virginia. It is a three-dimensional cherry blossom sculpture on tile.
One of the studio tour organizers, Lisa Horton, said she had 110 people visit her studio in Hailey.
“My goal for studio tour was that people went to [the] south valley, and the punch cards were encouraging people to go to more studios,” Horton said.
People had to get marks from the artists on their studio map to be considered for raffle prizes contributed by the artists.
Metal and rock artist Mike Baldwin of Bellevue said he thought the punch cards were a great idea to get more people to the south valley. Commuters and tourists pass his studio everyday and can see his Sun Valley sun metal work hanging on his home that sits along the highway.
He has a collection of pots he calls his “Clint Eastwood Collection” as his daughter was attending college in Washington and selling the pots at a farmers’ market on the weekends when a set producer for Eastwood’s movie “Million Dollar Baby” purchased some. Baldwin later found out they were never used in the movie as Eastwood liked them so much he sent them to his house in Carmel.
The tour reception was held at the gallery of Bex Wilkinson, painter and sketch artist, located upstairs in a brick building in Bellevue. She often doesn’t open her studio, which was once a speakeasy and ballroom but loves being in the studio tour.
“I took a break from painting to raise my children, and I never thought I would be an ‘artist.’ I now realize I have so many years to make up for, and it’s never too late to do what you love,” Wilkinson said.
After her second marriage ended tragically, painting is what helped her through the grief of losing her husband.
“I got back to myself and made lemonade out of lemons, and I am so grateful people love my work and resonate with it,” she said. “The studio tour is so wonderful that I’ve gotten many repeat clients from it and it’s fun to have local people come see all the talented artists we have in the valley.”
For more information on each artist in the tour and to stay updated for next year’s event, visit artiststudiotour.com. ￼
