In the winter, Hailey artist Natalie Smith works as a Sun Valley ski instructor. She just finished a painting from the vantage point of a narrow run down Bald Mountain with an obscured village in the distance.
“That fearlessness that you have to allow your body to feel just to forward into something that’s potentially dangerous or you might not be able to manage,” Smith said. “It really has to do with courage—going into a crevice, and being able to conquer those fears.”
This work has been sitting on her bedside for awhile, begging to be finished every time she opens her eyes in the morning. She never quite knows when a piece is done.
“For me, creating paintings involves a lot of staring: at the empty canvas, at colors, into my visions of space and spirits, and into nature in all its forms,” Smith said. “My inspiration comes from vivid nature imagery which sear themselves into my minds’ eye.”
To her, every piece tells a story. Sometimes she will discard paintings as a mess. Then, months later, she will discover a pathway to its meaning.
“The art guides me to create something and the story becomes clearer and clearer as the image emerges,” Smith said. “Sometimes our stories have to rest so we can see ourselves again.”
However, the work she is most proud of, no one has ever seen. She has painted a warrior goddess for six years.
“I keep changing the background,” Smith said. “Maybe because I move so much. I’ve had so many incidents that have changed the course of my life ... It’s a continuous work of art. It’s like recreating myself over and over again.
Beginning on June 26, her painting “Luxoro” will show at the M.A.D.S. Gallery in Milan, Italy, and Fuerteventura, Spain.
“Luxoro follows the intuitive flow of natures’ gemstone shapes, as veins of 24k gold intersect across dark purple textures and ochre lines,” Smith said. “Gold is a reminder that we are strong and fragile, fleeting and yet eternal.”
Earlier in the month, her paintings “Ouroboros” and “Murex” showed at the Boomer Gallery in London.
“Ouroboros is a gnostic and alchemical symbol expressing the unity of all things, material and spiritual, which never disappear but perpetually change form in an eternal cycle of destruction and re-creation,” Smith said.
In the modern age, getting selected for an international gallery can be as simple as submitting a photo online. In the old days, artists would have to construct a portfolio of 30-50 pieces under the same theme just to get their foot in the door.
“It’s completely changed,” Smith said. “Just like everything else has changed ... It’s very different. It’s much more fast-paced.”
The desk in her bedroom/studio faces north, just like many Parisian artists of the 1920s. That way, there is never any direct sunlight to impair her vision.
“Art reminds us of our unlived potential,” she wrote on her website. “There is no plan. It’s spirit work.”
In much of her work, she will use concrete or coffee to create visceral texture under the abstract landscapes.
“Sometimes how we feel life happening to us, from us, with us—not everything is smooth and easy,” Smith said.
She is inspired by the work of Louise Fletcher.
“She exhibits a lot of freedom with her colors and choices,” Smith said. Through that freedom gate, I explored my own version of doing things.”
We talk on the balcony of her apartment in Hailey on a recent Wednesday, overlooking a tiny orange playground surrounded by a sea of wood chips. Tomato plants have grown over her chairs.
She was born and raised in Germany.
“Europe in general supports artists in a much more effective way,” Smith said. “I felt validated in Europe as an artist already, that I could pursue this as a career.”
Her grandfather wanted her to be a banker.
“It was easier for me to gravitate toward the arts,” Smith said.
She first fell in love with art as a child at dinner parties. Her mother dated a millionaire.
“He would take us to very fancy restaurants, which were extremely boring to my sister and me, of course,” Smith said.
She passed the time by drawing with crayons and snacking on appetizers. The restaurant owners would hang up her work.
Moving across the United States, she has always been inspired by her surroundings. When she lived in Texas, she painted in southwest colors, using Native American imagery. While living in Boston as a sailor, she was inspired by the winter sunsets. Kauai inspired her oceanscapes. She got her master’s in Montana, and fell in love with the Rocky Mountains.
“My paintings invite a shift in perspective, often focusing on details of gemstones, mountains, bodies of water or metaphors,” Smith said. “Whether I expand or narrow the focus of the subject matter, I hope that the viewer feels the in-between moments of different dimensions, or spaces. It is here where I find art to be the most interesting.”
Smith has lived in the Wood River Valley for four years. She used to drive from Elkhorn to take her daughter to ice skating practice.
“Mama, I have to live here,” her younger daughter said.
Having children changed her art forever. For a while, she couldn’t focus on her work at all.
”It disintegrated a lot in me—the identity, who I thought I was as an artist,” Smith said. “I was deconstructed then reconstructed again as something new.”
On a recent Wednesday, Smith showed me all of the pieces across her apartment. From her art, she hopes people get new ideas, new visions, a sense of tranquility.
“I hope they would never get bored of looking at it,” Smith said.
Next month, she will be at the Ketchum Arts Festival, an event she says showcases the “inspiring” concentration of artists in the area.
“It brings a lot of people in the appreciation of art,” Smith said. “It magnifies our valley and shows the most beautiful part.” ￼
