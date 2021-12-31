Did you know the term “limelight” comes from the early 1800s, when theater stages were lit by heating a cylinder of the mineral called lime, resulting in an intensely bright white light? How fun is that?
The Limelight hotel in Ketchum will host its New Year's Eve Celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. A $10 donation is required at the door.
Travis McDaniel plays from 6-9 p.m. Then, DJ Eric Rhodes starts at 9:30 p.m.
There will also be a photo booth, so you can watch yourself gradually realize another year has slipped through your fingers. Time is fleeting.
