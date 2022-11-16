Life is like a box of chocolate at SVCI tasting

For the past 40 years, Fran Bigelow has been at the forefront of the artisan chocolate movement in the US. She will host a tasting over Zoom with {span id=”docs-internal-guid-1304e75b-7fff-dc03-0230-e6af98deee5e”}{span}Sun Valley Culinary Institute on Thursday, Nov. 17.{/span}{/span}

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Culinary Institute

As a younger woman, Fran Bigelow noticed her friends eating multiple different sugary chocolates in rapid succession.

“Nothing was really satisfying,” Bigelow said. “People should taste chocolate and not just eat chocolate.”

That’s one of the reasons she now sells her artisan chocolates in such ornate boxes with Fran’s Chocolates.

