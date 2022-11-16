As a younger woman, Fran Bigelow noticed her friends eating multiple different sugary chocolates in rapid succession.
“Nothing was really satisfying,” Bigelow said. “People should taste chocolate and not just eat chocolate.”
That’s one of the reasons she now sells her artisan chocolates in such ornate boxes with Fran’s Chocolates.
“If you knew that the presentation was special, you had to open it and savor it and look at the chocolates. They should be beautiful to look at, but they should taste better than they look,” Bigelow said. “It would slow you down and you would be satisfied. The whole point of really dark chocolate is that you’re satisfied with less.”
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute (SVCI) will host a Zoom tasting with preeminent chocolatier Fran Bigelow on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50. Call SVCI at 208-913-0494 for more information.
“SVCI is doing a marvelous job training culinarians,” Bigelow said. “Cooking schools have gotten extraordinarily expensive now, but SVCI is cutting everything down. Cooperating with the Department of Labor, they can train the culinary arts and get them out with little or no debt by the time they’re done.”
Recognized as a pioneer of the artisanal chocolate movement, Fran has been named The best overall chocolatier in the United States by The Book of Chocolate, and Outstanding Fine Chocolatier — North America by the Fine Chocolate Industry Association.
Bigelow hand-selected each of the chocolates for this tasting. It will start with a plain bar of their signature dark chocolate. Fran will instruct participants on how they can get the most out of their chocolate experience.
The 6 Piece Signature Tasting Box features their popular smoked caramel covered in chocolate, topped with sea salt from France and Wales, a favorite of Barack Obama on the campaign trail.
“The sugar, when it is darkly caramelized, gets this more deep, rounded flavor,” Bigelow said. “It’s a buttery rich caramel that dissolves in your mouth. I never liked the firmer caramel that was chewy and gets stuck in your teeth ... It just kind of opens up your taste buds.”
The peanut butter cup boasts a white chocolate-peanut butter ganache and enrobed in chocolate. Participants will receive 4 “Wrapped Thins,” bright and fruit-forward 74% single-origin Madagascan dark chocolate with red berry notes. Bigelow will offer some tea pairings.
Atkinsons’ sells Fran’s Chocolates locally.
“It’s an affordable luxury and it makes you feel good,” Bigelow said.
Recently, Fran and her team were gearing up for the holiday season, decorating the stores and preparing to ship out special gift boxes.
“Every year we think we’re gonna be ready, we’re not gonna run out of chocolate, that we’ll have something for everybody, but it’s always a challenge,” Fran laughed. “The whole staff is excited by it.”
She has seen roasting and fermentation evolve, but the recipe is no secret.
“It’s just good chocolate,” Bigelow said. “We’re always searching for the best butter, the best cream,” Bigelow said. “Our customers have supported us long enough to know what we’re doing.”
This tasting with SVCI will celebrate Fran’s Chocolate’s 40th Anniversary.
“Forty years in the same field—that’s kind of an anomaly. Now, everybody changes direction or fields,” Bigelow said. “But the only thing I’ve always loved is chocolate.”
She originally fell in love with cooking watching Julia Child on television, learning one meal a week. Traveling to France, she visited farmer’s markets, tasting deep, rich chocolate with high levels of cacao.
“It was magical. It was chocolate I’d never experienced before,” Bigelow said. “It became a memory and I was always looking for that taste and that level of chocolate again.”
Studying with a Swiss pastry chef at the California Culinary Academy, she learned how to put desserts together.
“In the United States at that point, it was very hard to get good imported chocolate and chocolate without the sugar forefront,” Bigelow said.
She brought her dream to Seattle. Her first shop was 1,000 square feet on East Madison.
“When I started, people really had an interest in supporting small businesses,” Bigelow said.
“We talked to our customers. We made friendships with them. They wanted to support us,” Bigelow said. Fran’s gave out free samples.
“We had to educate them on what was different about our chocolate,” Bigelow said. “My mission was to get people to slow down and really taste and enjoy their chocolates.”
Now, their stores have expanded to Japan.
“We have a wonderful relationship, they respect the product and we respect them too,” Bigelow said.
The international shops sell lacquer boxes with handmade rice paper.
“In Japan, packaging is very important,” Bigelow said. “They have such a respect for food there.”
Fran’s Chocolates has become a family business. Her daughter is now CEO and her son is Director of Chocolate.
“I know our legacy will continue,” Bigelow said, “because it’s in very good hands.” ￼
