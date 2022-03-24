On Wednesday, March 30, Sun Valley Film Festival will host the world premiere of the feature film “Across the River and Into the Trees.” Its star, Liev Schreiber will be in attendance, along with other cast and crew.
The “Ray Donovan” actor will also participate in a coffee talk on Thursday, March 31. As of Thursday morning, the time and location of that event had not been announced.
“Across the River and Into the Trees” is an adaptation of the last full-length novel Ernest Hemingway published during his lifetime. The film starts at 6 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House.
“Hemingway came to Sun Valley to hunt and fish, to write and socialize, and the area is forever tied to the legacy of this most quintessential of American novelists,” said Teddy Grennan, founder and executive director of the Sun Valley Film Festival.
They shot the film in Venice during the lockdown. It follows the story of a traumatized veteran’s chance encounter with an Italian aristocrat.
Keep up to date on sunvalleyfilmfestival.org for film scheduling. ￼
