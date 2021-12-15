Liberty Theatre Company offers seasons' "Greetings!"

‘Tis the season for uncomfortable discussions with your family.
In that spirit, the Liberty Theatre Company will do live readings of the comedy “Greetings!” at the Community Campus Theater in Hailey, Dec. 20-23.
“Greetings!” follows the protagonist Andy as he brings his Jewish atheist fiancé home for the holidays to meet to his staunchly Catholic parents and intellectually disabled brother Mickey. It does not go well.
David Janeski plays the role of Mickey.
“Being a brand new company, I feel a responsibility to set the standard for acting quality,” Janeski said. “Though a produced reading may hold a reduced expectation from the viewer’s perspective, I’m still doing the same homework for the role I would with a full production.”
“Greetings!” is what Janeski would call a “dining table drama.”
“All the moments of tension and revelation happen in one room,” Janeski said.
In some ways, the patriarch reminds Janeski of his own father.
“I think the greatest stories have a way of allowing the audience to relate to the characters on a personal level,” Janeski said. “Greetings does that quite well.”
Tess Makena directs the live readings.
“I predicted the trajectory of the piece and was delightfully mistaken when presented with the reveal, which took me to a mysterious and wondrous place of love and understanding,” Makena said.
Makena has done nearly every role in the theatre, including, but not limited to, actor, singer, dancer, pit musician, crew member, costume designer, set decorator, light operator, sound engineer, stage manager, box office manager and concessions crew.
“Directing is new to me, which is equally exciting and terrifying,” Makena said. “Theater is a very specific language that takes a lot of time and effort to be understood.”
Performances start at 7 p.m. The show runs 90 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets cost $10 and are are available at libertytheatre.org
“I’m a romantic, in that I still think of the holidays as a time of miracles,” Janeski said. And “Greetings!” pulls off the greatest miracle of all: a family coming together to understand each other’s differences. ￼
