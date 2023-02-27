Liberty Theatre Company announces new Artistic Director

The Liberty Theatre Company has announced that Naomi McDougall Jones will assume the role of artistic director for the 2023-2024 season.

 Courtesy photo

Naomi McDougall Jones first came to the Wood River Valley as the inaugural writer-in-residence of the Hemingway House. During The Community Library's residency, she watched one of the final Company of Fools productions.

It "made me feel like I could move to a small town and be involved in making great art here,” McDougall Jones said.

Shortly after, she moved to Hailey full time with her husband, Stephen McDougall Graham, who is now Blaine County clerk.

