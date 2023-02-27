Liberty Theatre Company announces new Artistic Director

Naomi McDougall Jones first came to the Wood River Valley as the inaugural writer-in-residence of the Hemingway House. During The Community Library's residency, she watched one of the final Company of Fools productions.
It "made me feel like I could move to a small town and be involved in making great art here,” McDougall Jones said.
Shortly after, she moved to Hailey full time with her husband, Stephen McDougall Graham, who is now Blaine County clerk.
Now, The Liberty Theatre Company (TLTC) has chosen filmmaker, writer, actress and producer Naomi McDougall Jones as its interim artistic director for the 2023-2024 season.
“I look forward to tapping into my network from my long career in New York, both to bring in artists to work with our company and to find the perfect person to lead TLTC into the future,” McDougall Jones says.
Before transitioning to the film industry, she spent a decade in the New York theater scene. She served as the artistic director of Theater Masters from 2011 to 2016, nurturing young playwrights across the nation. She oversaw the growth of The National MFA Playwrights Festival, which jumpstarted the careers of several Tony winners.
“I could not be more delighted to be diving once more into my theatrical roots with TLTC,” McDougall Jones said. “It is an honor to step into the legacy of that tradition and to have the chance to lead forward from all of the tremendous groundwork that TLTC has laid for itself. I look forward to collaborating with this incredible and talented group of artists and administrators to bring world-class theatrical productions to Hailey.”
Recently, she executive-produced the “Shayda” alongside Cate Blanchett. The film won the Audience Award at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and sold to Sony Picture Classics.
Her writing on this has appeared in The Atlantic, Ms. Magazine and Salon.com. She has used her platform to amplify the voices of women in show business.
Her TEDTalk, “What it’s Like to Be a Woman in Hollywood,” has over a million views. Her book “The Wrong Kind of Women: Inside Our Revolution to Dismantle the Gods of Hollywood” debuted as an Amazon bestseller.
Tess Makena is the company manager of TLTC.
“Naomi's creativity, professionalism and well of knowledge guarantee any project or company she is involved with is successful,” Makena said. “Words can't express how thrilled I am, how thrilled we all are, to welcome her positive guidance to The Liberty Theatre Company. With Naomi, we'll thrive.”
At the turn of the New Year, the Liberty Theatre Company reached the end of their Relight the Liberty Campaign. It was unable to raise the $1,700,000 for renovations and repairs necessary to take ownership of the building in time.
Now, they look to the future. Claudia McCain is the TLTC board president.
“As TLTC is refining its focus on the company and our next steps, we feel very fortunate to have Naomi join the team,” McCain said. “Her experience and depth of knowledge in the theater and film world will take the company to the next level, and we could not be more pleased.”
As the company continues to transition, Executive Director JD McDonnell will step down at the end of March, although he will continue to work with the company on an ongoing basis.
The Liberty Theatre Company plans to announce the productions for its 2023-2024 season this coming May and tickets will go on sale shortly thereafter.
