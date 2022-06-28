The Liberty Theatre Company, on Friday, announced their next slate of exciting new shows. Without further ado, here is the company’s slate of fall and spring productions.
‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ — Aug. 18 - Sept. 4
Absurdity in August: Monsters, mystery, mayhem and more.
Follow Sherlock Holmes investigating a beast terrorizing the city. Written by Arthur Conan Doyle over a century ago with countless adaptations, this story is timeless. However, you’ve never quite seen it like this. An all-female cast leads this slapstick farce. Ribs will be sore, knees will be slapped, et cetera.
Fun for the whole family, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” will show at Wood River High School.
‘The Last Five Years’ — Sept. 22 - Oct. 6
An endearing romantic comedy. A heart wrenching drama. An honest examination of modern relationships. A toe-tapping musical. A mind-bending plot that leaps across time.
“The Last Five Years” has all this and more. Cathy and Jamie tell the story of how they fell in and out of love. However, it isn’t always in that order.
Jamie, a novelist, starts from the beginning of their relationship. Cathy, an actress, starts at the end of their divorce and moves backwards. The only time they meet is at their wedding in the middle.
‘A Night of Sondheim’ — Dec. 2 - 4
Even people who think they’re too cool for musical theater know a few Sondheim songs by heart. He’s ingrained into our cultural DNA.
Local music legend R.L. Rowsey will direct The Liberty Theatre Company’s first concert musical this December. Come out to hear all your favorite soaring melodies.
‘I Take Your Hand in Mine’ — TBA (sometime around Valentine’s Day)
Playwright Anton Chekhov and famed actress Olga Knipper were married for three years until his death. Due to his health and her career, they were mostly kept apart. Over that time, they exchanged approximately 400 letters. Carol Rocamora wrote “I Take Your Hand in Mine” based on these letters. Local arts icon Naomi McDougall Jones will direct this tender love story.
‘Red’ — March 9 - 19
This is art about art for the sake of art. It asks the terrifying question: what if all your dreams come true?
Abstract expressionist Mark Rothko is commissioned to paint a series of murals for the Four Seasons, a famous restaurant in New York. Over two years of preparation, the abstract expressionist grapples with self-doubt, ego and his artistic identity.
The Liberty Theatre Company is still engaged in their Relight the Liberty Campaign. For information on how to donate, visit libertytheatrecompany.org. ￼
