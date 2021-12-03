In the early 20th century, the United States outlawed the sale and consumption of alcohol. Prohibition led to—among other things—the mob illegally moving and selling liquor through speakeasies.
This Sunday marks the 88th anniversary of the decision to repeal Prohibition. To celebrate, Ketchum’s Warfield Distillery is hosting a whiskey tasting party on Saturday, Dec. 4, premiering its new batch.
Warfield Marketing Director Colleen Gilligan says costumes aren’t required, but people are encouraged to dress festively, playing into the “Roaring 20s” theme.
Warfield’s American-style whiskeys are aged for three year in ex-bourbon barrels, made with organic crystal malts. All the water is locally sourced.
“Often, it is credited that the taste of our whiskey is because of our beautiful water that we have,” Gilligan said. “It’s so clean and so pure here.”
Along with the new bottling, people can taste the three other whiskeys released by Warfield straight out of the barrel.
“They all have really unique and different tastes and styles, even though they were done the same way and aged the same way,” Gilligan said. “So it’s very interesting to taste them side by side.”
Their first whiskey, released in 2019, won gold medals from the American Craft Spirit Awards and the San Francisco International Spirits Competition. It was mashed, fermented, and distilled entirely in the Warfield’s Ketchum facility. It has notes of honey, cocoa and vanilla, flavors of toffee, milk chocolate, coffee, hints of vanilla and barley, with a smooth finish and a “lingering spice,” Gilligan said.
Their second whiskey, released in 2020, has notes of toffee, orange peel, crème brûlée, cocoa, vanilla, leather and tobacco, hints of caramel, pecan, milk chocolate, butter, clove and malted barley, with a finish of vanilla custard and citrus.
Their third whiskey, released earlier in 2021, has notes of apple and pear, tastes of toasted malts and star anise, with a finish of vanilla bean.
Their newest batch was put in a Madeira cap for six more months after aging. Madeira is a port wine from a Portuguese island, which adds notes of dark chocolate, hints of dried coconuts with roasted nuts with a dash of dried fruits and spices, and a smooth, rich finish.
“It gives a dual complexity to the way it finishes,” Gilligan said. “It can taste both sweet and spicy at the same time.”
Warfield’s chef has concocted special meals to pair with each whiskey. These exclusive dishes are not on their regular menu.
“It brings out the flavors in both the whiskey and the food,” Gilligan said.
For the first whiskey, there are caramelized bacon skewers. For the second whiskey, there is huckleberry wild-game sausage. For the third whiskey, there are duck confit bruschetta. For the new whiskey, there is butterscotch apple bread pudding.
Attendees can also see the process--how the hearts get separated from the heads, in distiller parlance. Viewers can follow the valves and see how all the spirits are all interconnected. Their large copper pots viewable from their windows were actually made in Scotland then flown to the Wood River Valley.
“We’re really excited to be growing this family of whiskeys,” Gilligan said. “This collection is just going to keep growing.” ￼
