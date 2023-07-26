Filmmaker Jim Dutcher will never forget his first brush with a wolf as a teenager.
He was working on a ranch in Wyoming’s Absaroka Range, searching for stray horses on horseback when a wolf appeared yards in front of him. Their eye contact lasted only seconds but left a lifelong impression on Dutcher. Only later did he realize how exceptionally rare the encounter was, given that only a few dozen wolves roamed Idaho, Montana and Wyoming in the 1960s.
This scarcity was the intended result of a federal campaign to remove thousands of predators from their historic ranges to protect the new livestock on the landscape. From the 1880s to the 1940s, the lethal operations targeted not only wolves but also mountain lions, lynx, coyotes and bobcats using strychnine, traps and bounty systems.
In Idaho, where Dutcher decided to settle, the state’s last documented wolf pack had been killed along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in 1936. While the state was technically deemed wolf-free after that, lone wolves continued to disperse into central Idaho from British Columbia and Alberta. In the remote Sawtooth backcountry, Dutcher—an up-and-coming wildlife filmmaker—saw a perfect opportunity to study the animals.
With wolf biologist Mike Jiminez, he designed a bold experiment. They would build the world’s largest fenced-in wolf enclosure, big enough to allow a pack to freely roam the landscape but small enough to allow them to observe and film each wolf. Dutcher soon obtained a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service to occupy 25 acres of Forest Service land on the fringes of the Sawtooth Wilderness.
“They really liked our project because it was non-consumptive and educational. We weren’t taking minerals out of the ground or damming up the river,” Dutcher said.
The experiment kicked off in 1991 with the arrival of the first two wolves at the enclosure. Akai, an adult male, was flown in from a wolf research center in Minnesota, and Makuyi, a partly blind female from a wolf shelter in Montana. The captive pack grew over the years to include brothers Lakota and Kamots and, eventually, Kamots’ offspring. All puppies were assigned native Blackfoot and Nez Perce names and bottle-fed by Jim to gain their trust.
Soon, their personalities became evident. Kamots was a natural-born leader, while Lakota was shy and reserved.
“Kamots was the most confident right from the time he was a little puppy,” Dutcher remembered. “If there was a wolf that needed discipline, he would discipline them, but he was mostly rather benevolent, an easygoing guy.”
He said the wolves never tried to leave the enclosure.
“They never paced the fence. The reason was, their family was there and they were bonded to each other,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest lessons about the wolf, that it’s a family animal.”
A few years into the wolf experiment, Dutcher was joined by his future wife, Jamie, whom he had met earlier on a flight back from Africa. For Jamie, it had been a childhood dream to live among wild animals. In 1994, she left her position as a vet tech at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., to move to “Wolf Camp” with Jim. The couple built a separate “sleep tent” and mounted Jim’s primitive yurt on a treehouse-style wood platform, turning it into a kitchen.
“After three years of (filming) from outside the enclosure, we realized that every time we went through the fence, that would stop what they were doing,” Jim said. “So, we came up the idea of creating a habitat for humans within the enclosure and put fencing up so the curious wolves wouldn’t steal our gear.”
Together, Jim and Jamie watched the wolves develop a hierarchy, romp in the snow and outwit one another.
“Camping inside their territory allowed the wolves to relax. We became part of the furniture,” Jim added.
Life in one of the coldest spots in the continental U.S. wasn’t easy, Jamie said. The couple had to heat creek water to shower and use a wood-burning stove to survive the frigid nights. And, because the wolves were hand-reared, they depended on the Dutchers to drag in road-killed deer, elk and pronghorn carcasses by sled.
“We became very helpful in the roadkill pick-up department,” Jamie said with a laugh. “We had a pretty good stockpile.”
While Jim lugged heavy film equipment through the snow to capture the social lives of the elusive creatures, Jamie recorded their howls and yips from a microphone placed outside the yurt. The couple took care not to approach the wolves, but sometimes the animals would come up and lick their faces.
“Their howls and whines all became really distinctive to me. I still have them rolling in my head all the time,” Jamie said. “I learned who was talking to who.”
The Dutchers’ stint in the Sawtooths was also filled with heartbreak. One-year-old female Mataki wandered away from the group and was killed and cached away by a mountain lion, for example. And when their Forest Service permit expired, the couple had to capture the wolves and transport them to Winchester, Idaho—where the Nez Perce tribe had offered a permanent home for the animals on the reservation at the end of the project—and say their final goodbyes.
Jim remembered receiving the news from the tribe that Kamots had died.
“Lakota howled and howled every night for about two, three weeks after his brother died,” he said.
The Dutchers’ footage went on to capture worldwide attention, serving as a rare glimpse into pack behavior. Their ABC documentary “Wolf: Return of a Legend” (1994), won an Emmy for informational programming. So did their 1997 Discovery Channel documentary “Wolves at our Door,” for outstanding sound mixing and cinematography. (The film’s 2005 sequel, “Living With Wolves,” was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding cinematography.)
In 2005, the Dutchers put down their film gear and founded the Living with Wolves nonprofit in Ketchum to teach the public more about wolves using the Sawtooth Pack as ambassadors. They assembled a traveling exhibit featuring photos of Kamots, Lakota and other members of the pack and brought it on the road, first to the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., and later to The Field Museum in Chicago, the Detroit Zoo, and to various events in Colombia, Jordan and Ecuador.
Now, the exhibit has found a permanent museum space steps away from the Wood River Museum of History and Culture at 580 Fourth St. East in Ketchum. The space opens to the public today, Wednesday, July 26.
One part of the exhibit features Jamie’s Emmy-winning recordings of the pack’s howls, yips and whimpers beneath a parabolic dome hanging from the ceiling. She recalled walking through a wolf exhibit at the Natural Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh recently and stopping when she heard familiar howling.
“I was like, ‘I know who that is!’ They had pulled the sound from my recording,” she said, “which I didn’t mind. I told them it was totally cool.”
Another corner of the exhibit illustrates the “before” and “after” of wolf reintroduction efforts in Yellowstone in 1995, when 31 wolves from the Canadian Rockies were transplanted to the park. The “before” drawing by National Geographic artist Fernando Gomez Baptista depicts Yellowstone’s massive elk population—unregulated by wolves—consuming the willows, aspens and cottonwoods, stunting growth and removing valuable, shady habitat. The “after” drawing shows a more diverse array of beavers, songbirds and plants.
“Though it looked pretty normal ‘before’ with lots of elk, it wasn’t what it should look like,” Jamie said. “Kind of like a bicycle with its spoke missing. It might make its full spin, but eventually it will collapse.”
The Dutchers say the goal of the exhibit is to impart what they learned from their time spent observing wolves—not only at “Wolf Camp,” but also on backpacking trips deep into Yellowstone National Park.
At the end of the day, the Dutchers say there are many differing opinions from wildlife managers, hunters and naturalists as to how many wolves, sheep and elk should be on the landscape. But the target audience for this museum space is mainly locals and schoolchildren, Jamie said.
“It’s a chance for people who are new to the area and who may have come here for different reasons, and might not know as much about the natural world—a chance to come and learn how important wolves are to keeping our ecosystems healthy,” she said.
Jim says he hopes to tackle what he considers age-old fears and misconceptions about wolves that continue to play out in state-level wildlife management discussions.
“This animal has been so misunderstood for all these years. But they really have a place here,” he said. ￼
