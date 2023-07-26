Filmmaker Jim Dutcher will never forget his first brush with a wolf as a teenager.

He was working on a ranch in Wyoming’s Absaroka Range, searching for stray horses on horseback when a wolf appeared yards in front of him. Their eye contact lasted only seconds but left a lifelong impression on Dutcher. Only later did he realize how exceptionally rare the encounter was, given that only a few dozen wolves roamed Idaho, Montana and Wyoming in the 1960s.

This scarcity was the intended result of a federal campaign to remove thousands of predators from their historic ranges to protect the new livestock on the landscape. From the 1880s to the 1940s, the lethal operations targeted not only wolves but also mountain lions, lynx, coyotes and bobcats using strychnine, traps and bounty systems.

