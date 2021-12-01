Piñatas hold a rich history in Mexico. Whether used for parties, quinceañeras or birthdays, each piñata has a story.
Carlos Lecanda is visiting to host a Mexican Piñata Classical Handcrafting bilingual workshop through the Sun Valley Museum of Art. It takes place Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hailey Classroom.
Students can construct piñatas with their families and take them home. Lecanda will teach technique, the nuance of color and how to make flowers and ornaments out of paper. He will also share the history of piñata-making with the class.
Piñata construction in Mexico is passed down from generation to generation. Lecanda began helping his father when he was just 6 or 7, mixing flour and water to stick the newspaper together.
Aside from piñatas, Lecanda has a prolific artistic career of calligraphy, metal engraving, painting, sculpture and artisanal handicrafts.
The workshop age minimum is 16. Beginners are welcome. Free child care will be provided on-site. ￼
