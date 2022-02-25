The Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Rotarun and the Sawtooth Brewery have joined forces to bring Avalanche Awareness Clinics and Beers & Bonfires to the Rotarun Ski Area on Sunday, Feb. 27, 4-6 p.m. This event is free.
Local experts will offer three rotating clinics. Participants choose two clinics to attend when they arrive. Each one is 25 minutes. Prizes will be given out at the end.
The clinics are "Beacon Use/Proficiencies"; "Navigation: Tools & Tricks"; and "What's in the Pack."
Join in for the bonfire and beers and support local Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center and Rotarun after the clinics.
Sawtooth Brewery has generously donated a keg with any donation proceeds going to the presenting nonprofits.
