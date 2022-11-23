Laurie Strand will help you Thrive Through the Holidays

Laurie Strand will lead “Thriving Through the Holidays Using the Community Resiliency Model” Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at The Community Library.

With pressure for perfection, social worker Laurie Strand says the holidays can be one of the most stressful times of the year.

“If you think you’re enlightened, go spend a week with your family,” Strand said. “They can push our buttons like no one else can.”

Consumerism pressures us to have the best gifts, the best party. Then there are those who do not have access to food, the ability to give gifts or the privilege of downtime over the holidays.

