Laura Cortese wants you to cry

Sun Valley Museum of Art artist in residence Laura Cortese will perform at The Argyros in Ketchum on Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

Laura Cortese wants her shows to be a safe space for people to feel their feelings.

“When we listen to music, we accept a really wide range of emotion,” Cortese said. “Art is about breaking down those barriers.”

Her concerts with her band The Dance Cards are cathartic experiences.

