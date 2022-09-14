Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
In the corner of the Central Idaho Renaissance Fair, a roped-off section signified “Free Hero Training & Princess Lessons.” Within, kids whacked each other with foam swords.
Cloaks and robes of all sorts sashayed across the meadow. However, the best garb—yes, it’s called garb, not a costume—was flourished with a weapon. Whether a bow and arrow, sword or staff, any knight in shining armor or fair maiden needed a weapon.
Roger and Rebecca Peck continued the Renaissance Fair after their daughter started it for her senior project last year.
“In medieval times, your weapon kept you alive,” Peck said. “Some small kingdoms didn’t have a standing army and the lord or king might call anyone living in his territory to defend it when needed.”
At one point in England, every male over the age of 14 was required to participate in archery practice every Sunday for a few hours under the direction of the clergy.
“They were also a status symbol—the wealthy could afford the best swords because of what it took to make them,” Peck said.
He even brought some of his own swords for photo opportunities, such as a replica of El Cid’s.
“His story is a great story that if emulated by people today would make the world a better place,” Peck said.
Others included an Excalibur replica and a Scottish Claymore.
“I have always been a student of history, and weapons are a big part of that,” Peck said.
Once upon a time, the Central Idaho Renaissance Fair came to the enchanted land of Carey on Sept. 9 and 10. Money raised at the event will fund scholarships for students planning to study history, literature and performing arts education.
On Friday, those hoping to escape the smoke at the Blaine County Fairgrounds found little refuge in Carey. The sun tried to pierce an orange sky.
Although, once at the renaissance fair, smoke was not the only thing in the air. The plucking of lutes and the aroma of smoked meats also tickled the senses.
A girl dressed as a fairy drew caricatures. People inserted their heads and hands into wooden stocks, just to be silly. A woman painted as a statue sat completely still. For $5, you could spin Sibyl to get any of your questions answered.
Unicorns pulled around a carriage. They weren’t real unicorns—I asked. The ponies gladly accepted pats on the head as long as you approached them with respect.
Michael Collins sat outside his tent for BlackWolf Blades, beard down to his chest, eyes icy blue. He was a geek before it was cool. Back in the 90s, he began collecting knives and swords while playing dungeons and dragons. Now, with the proliferation of “Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones,” he has seen geek culture become mainstream.
At BlackWolf Blades he sells all kinds of medieval weaponry: swords, daggers, axes. He offers both functional, “battle-ready pieces” alongside decorative pieces.
“But don’t hit anything with them,” Collins said. “They’re designed to hang on the wall or hang on your hip and look cool”
He sends his Viking-inspired designs to a custom forge.
Steve Avery of When Pigs Fly Creations handcrafts his own knives out of carbon steel: heat treating, tempering, grinding bevels, sanding the edges. The company also offer saws engraved by a handheld plasma cutter. Designs included Bigfoot and the American flag. They only just started attending Renaissance fairs.
“It’s interesting to watch the people walk around, the costumes and how creative people are,” Avery said. “The idea of being able to talk to new people and support our hobbies a little bit.”
Of course, weaponry was only a small fraction of the vendors. Royal Dogs sold “Peasant Stew.” Littlelota’s sold keto treats. DNH Studios sold handmade flower crowns. Itty Bitty Farms sold pickled eggs and $1 root beer. Merriahna’s offered luxury dreadlocks. There were denim handbags and Johnny Depp on thermoses.
Weapon or no weapon, the Central Idaho Renaissance Fair offered a haven for the “geeks” of all stripes, styles and armaments to unite in Carey.
“We need more of this kind of thing in Idaho,” Collins said of the fair. “I’m happy to see stuff like this happening closer to home.” ￼
