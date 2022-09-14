unicorn

“Unicorn” rides were one option at the Central Idaho Renaissance Fair.

 Photo by Mark Dee

In the corner of the Central Idaho Renaissance Fair, a roped-off section signified “Free Hero Training & Princess Lessons.” Within, kids whacked each other with foam swords.

Cloaks and robes of all sorts sashayed across the meadow. However, the best garb—yes, it’s called garb, not a costume—was flourished with a weapon. Whether a bow and arrow, sword or staff, any knight in shining armor or fair maiden needed a weapon.

Roger and Rebecca Peck continued the Renaissance Fair after their daughter started it for her senior project last year.

Knives out at Central Idaho Renaissance Faire

When Pigs Fly Creations use hand-held plasma cutters to design their saws. Weapons were an essential part of any garb at the Central Idaho Renaissance Faire.

