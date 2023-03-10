Key Lewis is serious about his comedy

Key Lewis will perform stand-up comedy at the Sun Valley Opera House Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome but parental guidance is advised. Tickets cost $20.

 Photo courtesy of Key Lewis

Through his stand-up comedy, Key Lewis reflects on his strange upbringing.

“I’m blessed that my mother gave me life, but I’m also a little bothered, because she was not around,” he tells onstage. “My mom was a white woman. She was my first Karen. She gave me to black people.”

Invariably, the crowd groans.

