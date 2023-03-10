Key Lewis is serious about his comedy

Through his stand-up comedy, Key Lewis reflects on his strange upbringing.
“I’m blessed that my mother gave me life, but I’m also a little bothered, because she was not around,” he tells onstage. “My mom was a white woman. She was my first Karen. She gave me to black people.”
Invariably, the crowd groans.
“Some of you are sitting there asking, ‘What’s wrong with being black?’ A lot of s--t in America. Social and racial injustice, poverty, murder. That’s a very sensitive topic,” Lewis said. “Now we’re having a conversation. There’s so many layers to that.”
He enjoys digging himself out of holes.
“I’m sure I piss people off on either side of the spectrum, but somehow I’m making funny,” Lewis said.
Key Lewis will perform stand-up comedy at the Sun Valley Opera House on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. Parental guidance is advised. Tickets cost $20.
A self-described “high-energy, multiple-personality nutcase,” Lewis has shared the stage with legendary comics like Gabriel Iglesias, Katt Williams, Paul Mooney and more.
Most of his comedy is autobiographical, not “super political,” he said. His youngest daughter provides much of his material.
“She’s been such a pain in the a-- that I probably have 45 minutes on it that I don’t even do all the time,” Lewis said. “At the end of the day, she’s just like me. I’m in this battle with this woman tyrant that looks like me, except she has a lot more emotions tied up in her, especially coming into the age of 14, 15 years old “
He learned his crowd work from greats like Ian Bagg and Jeff Garcia. Improvisation plays a big role in his comedy.
“You never know what I’m gonna throw out,” Lewis said. “We’ve all said something that was horrific.”
When he first moved to Los Angeles, he was told he has to find a particular genre.
“I’ve always hated that,” Lewis said. “I don’t want to be typecast as an urban comic or a comic that only does clean venues. I want to be able to go wherever I can share some funny.”
He doesn’t spend too much time watching other comedians. For Lewis, comedy is just trial and error.
“I’d rather be doing it as opposed to sitting there watching. I don’t ever want to pick up someone’s style,” he said. “You learn as you go. In the early days, we tend to be more of a pleaser. As you start to get a little stronger and you grow, you start to challenge the opposition.”
When he goes onstage, he’s not trying to tell jokes. He just wants to have a conversation.
“Sometimes it’s more important to be interesting, to share your truth,” Lewis said. “If it pisses somebody off, that’s not your problem.”
He believes the current political climate has forced comedians to become better at their craft.
“I agree with the landscape of PC in the sense that you don’t necessarily want to just hurt someone or degrade people, but it doesn’t change the fact that those things are still in front of us and around us,” Lewis said. “There’s funny in everything.”
When it comes to comedy, he is an equal opportunity offender.
“You have to agree that comics do a good job of still trying to push the envelope when it comes to your feelings,” Lewis said. “The whole world has something to be offended by. You want to [be] untouchable? I think that’s bull---t.”
He even crosses the line when it comes to self-examination. At times, he talks about his father’s mental illness.
“If it was uncomfortable for me to talk about it, I can only imagine if it was uncomfortable for him to hear about it,” Lewis said.
It’s all in a search for connection.
“My childhood, I think it’s unique, but I know other people have been through it,” Lewis said. “It’s surprising how much you have in common with a lot of people. If I touched two or three people in the room based on something that happened to me, that’s amazing.” ￼
