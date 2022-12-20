19-12-25 Solstice Party 1 Roland C.jpg

The city of Ketchum will host its annual solstice celebration tonight at Town Square.

The city of Ketchum is once again ring in the official start of the winter with a solstice celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Ketchum Town Square will have fire pits, live music, hot toddies from The Warfield and LeRoy’s cookies and hot cocoa. There will also be a booth for the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, as well as a telescope to view some constellations, weather permitting.

The festivities start at 5 p.m.

