The city of Ketchum is once again ring in the official start of the winter with a solstice celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Ketchum Town Square will have fire pits, live music, hot toddies from The Warfield and LeRoy’s cookies and hot cocoa. There will also be a booth for the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, as well as a telescope to view some constellations, weather permitting.
The festivities start at 5 p.m.
