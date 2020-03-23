Ketchumite Nick Harman, a local prankster of some repute and mastermind behind the city's annual Nightmare on Main Street Halloween party, has devised a new scheme to lift the spirits of his fellow Ketchum residents amid the increasingly difficult times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
They say laughter is the best medicine, but what could be better than song? Around the world, communities have taken to singing en masse from their balconies and windows, from their doorsteps and cars, joining together while maintaining a respectable safe distance.
That is precisely what Harman hopes to do in Ketchum. At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, Harman invites everyone to open their doors and windows and join together in song.
"Just because you can't stand next to me does not mean you can't sing along with me," said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. "To get through this we can sing as loud as we want, but we must sing to the same tune."
As to what the song will be, he has been polling the public on his own social media accounts, but would-be singers can vote here in a more formal ballot.
Harman has arranged for KECH 95.3 FM to play the winner on the radio right at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, so everyone has something to sing along to. The radio station needs a final answer by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, so those who want to take part should cast their ballots as soon as possible.
Otherwise, tune in on Wednesday and get ready to sing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In