For 24 years, the Ketchum Arts Festival has celebrated local culture.
It will return to Festival Meadow this weekend, July 8-10. The festival will be open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday.
This year, there will be 125 artists, including 18 new Blaine County artists. The crafts span from jewelry to paintings to ceramics.
Lisa Horton is a staple in the local arts scene.
“Ketchum Arts Festival is still a locals kind of event featuring Blaine County artists first and foremost,” Horton said. “Our home-grown artists infuse their work with local character, reflecting the outdoor spirit of our valley. Other artists from around Idaho are added to fill in the gaps and give the show that special somethin’ somethin’.”
This event is free. There will be a kids activity area. Food and drink vendors include Sun Valley Brewing Company, Wood Fire Pizza and Grill, Maui Wowi Coffee & Smoothies and Mini Donuts.
“KAF is the perfect venue to connect with friends, see what’s new and hoist a glass,” Horton said. “Even your dog (on a leash, of course) can meet and greet her buds. Our grassy meadow is a perfect place to slow down, splurge on a fresh-out-of-the-pan donut and find that special piece of art and a great story to go with it.” ￼
