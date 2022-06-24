If you see a plume of smoke coming from the Sawtooths this weekend, don’t worry—it’s not a “Fire on the Mountain.” It’s just Grateful, the best Grateful Dead cover band west of the Mississippi, performing at the Kasino Club in Stanley.
For fans of chill music, tie-dye, skulls, and the rest, they will play at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Tickets cost $25.
Although their fans may have a “Touch of Gray,” the music sounds fresh as ever. If anyone wants to hitch a ride, I’ll be “Truckin” to Stanley. Don’t worry, I’m not a “Friend of the Devil.” The sweet Americana tunes will cause a “Ripple” down Ace of Spades Boulevard, turning it into “Shakedown Street.” “Althea.”
Did you know the Dead played 184 original tunes and 317 cover songs in their career. Who is the cover band here, really? Hopefully, my Spice Girls tribute act will get to perform soon. I am Posh Spice. I have yet to recruit any other members.
This event is fun for the whole family—aging boomer hippies and their zoomer grandchildren who first heard “Casey Jones” in an ironic TikTok.
My college roommate was a big Deadhead and he was grateful for a lot of things. He was also sleepy and he liked to snack. He didn’t bathe a great deal.
Now, I’m a huge fan. I like to quiz first dates on their top 10 live recordings of “Scarlet Begonias.” Obviously Europe ‘72 is the best. You’re crazy if you disagree! On an unrelated note, I am currently single.
Deadheads is such a cool name. I need to come up with a name for the avid fan base of this column. The Thyne-Heads. The Townees. I’ll keep workshopping it.
