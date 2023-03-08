Kali Fajardo-Anstine often gets asked if she relates more to Sabrina or Corina, the titular characters from her award-winning collection of short stories.
“I did use my characters as a way to think about the different paths that I could go down as a young person,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “Sabrina ends up murdered. I don’t feel more like Sabrina—I feel like Corina. I feel like somebody who has survived and has made it through.”
Each of her works aims to answer a question gnawing at her.
“Why am I so sad? Why did my mother behave the way she behaved?” Fajardo-Anstine said. “Those two questions were really the guiding questions of ‘Sabrina and Corina.’”
Early on, her father found drafts of “Any Further West,” a story that ended up in “Sabrina & Corina.”
“He told me I can never show my mom,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “He said it would just hurt her feelings.”
Eventually, it got published. Fajardo-Anstine’s mom was so proud, she bought 20 copies of the magazine. It turned out she wasn’t upset at all. Instead, she asked Kali why she decided to write about her and her own mom.
“That was this huge moment where I realized this is happening generationally,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “This is something that she experienced.”
Over recent months, local libraries teamed up to analyze “Sabrina & Corina” through discussions, workshops and art installations.
“It makes me feel like I’m part of a larger conversation about the American West,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “Even though you are far away, you’re still mountain people. I really do feel that we’re all connected.”
The 2023 Winter Read will culminate with keynote speaker Kali Fajardo-Anstine visiting The Community Library March 9, at 6 p.m.
Although registration is required, this event is free to attend.
“Reading is for the public. Without readers, your books are just sort of a one sided conversation,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “I don’t want people to struggle to pay their rent after they’ve come to see me speak. I really do believe that books are something that transcend class.”
Martha Williams is the director of programs and education at The Community Library.
“‘Sabrina and Corina’ is a moving narrative of Latina characters of indigenous ancestry and the land they inhabit in the American West,” Williams wrote in a press release. “Against the remarkable backdrop of Denver, Colorado—a place that is as fierce as it is exquisite—these characters navigate the land the way they navigate their lives: with caution, grace and quiet force.”
In addition to being a finalist for the National Book Award, “Sabrina & Corina” was also a finalist for the Story Prize, a finalist for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Short Story Collection and the winner of the American Book Award. The collection was named one of the best books of the year by the New York Public Library, Kirkus Reviews, and Library Journal and the American Library Association named it a 2020 Notable Book.
Fajardo-Anstine first came to the Wood River Valley last year for the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference.
“I had a wonderful time. It’s so beautiful,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “But, I remember thinking: I want to know more about the indigenous history here, about the Shoshone people. And I want to know about the Basque people and the Mexican Americans like my family who’ve come through here.”
The Q&A is her favorite part of any talk.
“I’m always surprised. There’s always new questions,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “There’s been difficult questions. Sometimes there’s been questions that are rude. Sometimes there’s questions that are beautiful. The whole breadth of human experience comes out in the Q&A.”
After public readings, it becomes clear she grew up a theater kid.
“It’s very unusual to read so animated in the literary fiction community,” Fajardo-Anstine admitted. “I really liked to showcase what it sounds like in my mind. They’re vibrant and alive.”
Her mother was a professional storyteller, sharing cultural tales.
“If you come from a family of nine, and you want to talk at the dinner table, you better be entertaining,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “That was a big thing I learned. I never wanted my stories to be boring.”
Sometimes, people will comment to her how quiet her work is. She disagrees.
“People are being strangled, people are being shot,” Fajardo-Anstine laughed. “Big things are happening.”
Despite the delicate themes, her stories can be as page-turning as a pulpy thriller.
“The best way to share a lesson and to share meaning is if it’s memorable,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “I don’t believe that if something is overly entertaining, that takes away from its quality of literature. In fact, I think it’s the opposite. I think some of the greatest novels are just wildly entertaining adventures.”
But then again, she never sits down to write with a theme in mind.
“I love to just put characters together and see what happens between them. I love human personality,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “I feel like my themes were chosen for me. I’m not even totally aware of what the themes are. But people tell me it has to do with culture and identity and being under-parented and addiction and gentrification.”
One of the most remarkable parts of her writing is the organic world-building. A web is woven in the mind of the reader before they even realize it .
“I wish I wasn’t conscious of it,” Fajardo-Anstine laughed.
For her debut novel “Woman of Light,” set in the 1920s and 30s, she moved into an apartment downtown where the characters would have lived.
“I do a huge amount of immersive research. It’s one of the things that I’m passionate about sharing with readers,” Fajardo-Anstine said.
But for “Sabrina & Corina,” she had to examine her own childhood.
“It felt very freeing,” Fajardo-Anstine said.
Autobiographical details seeped into the book. The first story, “Sugar Babies,” is based on a real assignment she had in middle school. For the title story, she essentially recreated her Auntie Lucy’s house for Corina’s grandmother to live in.
“Many children come from childhood that feels traumatic as you get into adulthood,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “We realize that there were things that were really difficult, or there was violence or chaos and ways that we didn’t really feel that we had very much power.”
Often as a child, strangers would ask “what” she was.
“People didn’t really want a complicated answer, they wanted one thing that they could identify me as,” Fajardo-Anstine said.
But it’s not so simple. Her great grandfather is from the Philippines. Her great grandmother is a descendant of the Pueblos in northern New Mexico. Her father is white, from Nebraska.
“We very much had a western life because of all the layered cultures,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “I remember feeling very invisible as a Coloradan. It shaped me because it made me want to tell stories about the American West that were true and authentic to my own experience.”
During an antisocial adolescence, she spent lunchtime in the library. A librarian gave her Kurt Vonnegut and Ken Kesey for comfort.
“When I don’t write, I start to feel depressed and anxious. That’s always been the case since I was a kid,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “Writing is one of the ways that I can feel control in my life.”
Eventually, she dropped out of high school. In her late teens and early 20s, she struggled with depression and binge drinking.
“Once I actually started to write about them and analyze them, they became more conquerable for me,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “I have not had very much luck with traditional therapy, but the process of writing through some of those emotions, healed me from a lot of the trauma that I had as a young person.”
Her path to success has never been simple. She didn’t even know what an MFA was until she was deep into her undergraduate education. Once she graduated from Wyoming, her short stories got rejected left and right.
Her debut novel took a decade to get published. She was once complaining to her mom about how long revisions were taking. Her mom said. “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”
“If I wanted, I could keep working on [one book] the rest of my life. But at a certain point, I think that I’ve sort of completed the question I asked myself, or sort of the project I set up for myself,” Fajardo-Anstine said.
Currently, she is working on a longer short story about a big-time country singer who has to leave Texas and return home for a funeral in Colorado. Saying it aloud, she laughed.
“So, you know, typical Kali Fajardo-Anstine themes.” ￼
