Kali Fajardo-Anstine survives

The 2023 Winter Read will culminate with keynote speaker Kali Fajardo-Anstine visiting The Community Library Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Community Library

Kali Fajardo-Anstine often gets asked if she relates more to Sabrina or Corina, the titular characters from her award-winning collection of short stories.

“I did use my characters as a way to think about the different paths that I could go down as a young person,” Fajardo-Anstine said. “Sabrina ends up murdered. I don’t feel more like Sabrina—I feel like Corina. I feel like somebody who has survived and has made it through.”

Each of her works aims to answer a question gnawing at her.

