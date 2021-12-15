In her younger days, author Julie Weston descended into the mines of Kellogg, Idaho. Growing up in the town, the deep caverns always mystified her. The experience stuck with her and now she has returned to those mines—in her latest mystery novel.
Weston will launch “Miners’ Moon” at the Community Library this Thursday. Community Library Director of Programs and Education Martha Williams feels lucky to have the award-winning writer there.
“Her beautiful writing has spanned Idaho history and memoir to archaeology and the environment,” Williams said. “Her ‘Nellie Burns and Moonshine’ series transports us to early 20th Idaho—where we recognize our local landscapes and the unique mountain characters that have populated them.”
In “Miners’ Moon,” the fourth installment in her mystery series, Nellie and her trusty canine sidekick join Sheriff Azgo in northern Idaho to look into moonshining at the behest of the federal marshal. While there, an inexplicable explosion kills several workers in the mines. Nellie investigates.
Throughout her novels, Weston creates a world of idiosyncratic characters who drift in and out of the story. “Miners’ Moon” takes place around the towns of Wallace and Mullan, as well “Bitterroot,” a fictional place based on Weston’s hometown of Kellogg.
“It was a very interesting town with a lot of interesting characters,” Weston said. “I was able to pick up on some of those in the book.”
The sheriff in the story is Basque.
“That would not have been possible in those years,” Weston said.
Her interest in Basque culture started with her mother, a painter. She then read journalist Mark Kurlansky’s book “The Basque History of the World,” which deepened her curiosity.
“Their language is unknown to any of the other traditions around the world,” Weston said. “I just find them very interesting to think about and to write about.”
Growing up, Kellogg operated around the mines. Most of the parents of her friends worked in the mines. Her father, a doctor, took care of miners.
Now, the mines are closed. All the trees chopped down to frame mineshafts have grown back. The smelter and the zinc plant are closed, too. The smokestacks have all been taken down.
Weston never outlines her stories. She just puts her characters in certain scenarios and follows them wherever they go.
“It’s all difficult, but I do enjoy it,” Weston said.
For many years, she worked as a lawyer before retiring to write fiction. She uses her general understanding of the law in her stories, either directly or indirectly.
“It taught me how to write,” Weston said of her previous career. “I’ve had to take the legalese out of my writing, but it got me writing every day.”
Weston has a deep love for Idaho, her family first moving here in the 19th century. She Trojan-horses Idahoan history into entertaining genre novels. She says Idaho is a great place for mystery because so many people understand so little of it.
While deciding when she wanted these mysteries to take place, she knew she didn’t want to deal with Sun Valley. Also, she knew she did not want to deal with either World War. So, she set it in the 1920s, ripe with stories in the height of the prohibition.
She is already halfway done with the next book the series, which focuses on a Chinese mother and son and their herbalist husband/father. ￼
