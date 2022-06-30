Judith Hill transcends to a higher power

Musician Judith Hill is in a constant search for “the groove.” “The groove” is intangible but unmistakable. It cannot be designed—only felt.
“It just becomes second nature—when we’re all tapped in onstage to a certain energy, the music flows like a unit,” Hill said. “Everyone is locked into each other, the groove is locked in. Allowing the freedom to take the song to different places—it’s a really powerful connection I have with the people onstage.”
Even in foreign countries where she doesn’t speak the language, she can find “the groove” with strangers, musicians who join her onstage.
“The music brings us together,” Hill said. “It’s like a universal language. It’s very unifying.”
Whether it’s a rocking funk jam or a soulful ballad, her rich arrangements are bursting at the seams. Her howling vocals crackle with passion.
The virtuoso multi-instrumentalist performs at The Argyros Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$50.
You may have seen her on season four of “The Voice.” Or, you may have seen her in the Grammy- and Oscar-winning “20 Feet From Stardom,” a documentary about the lives of backup singers.
“I feel very grateful to travel and perform with my own band, but I definitely [don’t] take for granted all the beautiful experiences I had sharing stages with other people and singing their music because they’ve inspired me,” Hill said.
She’s been in the industry a long time, working as the secret ingredient for other artists for years. Prince co-produced her debut album.
“He was a spiritual leader and an incredible person,” Hill said. “He gave a lot to so many people. There’s no one like him.”
She has sung with the likes of Michael Jackson and Elton John.
“I always did my own music, and I was also lucky enough to sing on other people’s stages,” Hill said. It ran parallel. “That’s the joy of being in music. You can be in so many different things and have so many different experiences ... The right place at the right time, stars align and you’re able to do more of your own performances.”
These days, her live band is a family business. Her mom plays organ and her dad plays bass.
“From day one, I just remember being surrounded by so many incredible musicians,” Hill said.
The cover of her album “Back in Time” is a photo of her as a toddler sitting at a keyboard. As far back as she can remember, the household was full of records by Sly and the Family Stone, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
“It really shaped who I am today,” Hill said.
However, her musical family extends past blood. Many of her closest friends are musicians she has written with.
“Any musical collaboration is a joining of two forces. It could be as powerful a union between the two people,” Hill said. “I find that the most exciting collaborations ... [are] when I write with people who have the same passion for ... speaking to a higher truth.”
Her haunting track “Silence” explores the stillness of being in a dark place.
“I’m all about being able to create a space where we can access deeper emotions and pain and joy and really be able to open up these raw emotions and then transcend them,” Hill said. “I love to create a space where people are welcome and talk ... about life and mental health.”
Her songwriting process varies whether the music or the lyrics come first.
“I let either process take me to the finish line,” Hill said. “It’s always a wonderful journey of storytelling and finding the right music to fit that story.”
When she’s deep in the creative process, she can’t listen to other music.
“I just know when it’s my season,” Hill said. “You’re very sensitive to everything you hear, even if it’s a plane that flies by ... I protect the space.”
Otherwise, she listens to music all the time to collect inspiration, whether that’s Brazilian music, music by her friends or even her own work.
“I love my music,” Hill said. “I listen to it because no one else makes it, so I make it. I make what I like.”
For tickets and more information, visit theargyros.org. ￼
