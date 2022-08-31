Jonna Mendez on the creativity behind the CIA

Jonna Mendez worked with the CIA for 27 years. At The Community Library she will use clips from the film “Argo” to discuss her career.

 Photo courtesy of the Community Library/Jonna Mendez

Right before 9/11, George Tenet was in a quandary. Many senators questioned if it was necessary to even have a CIA. The then-director of the agency needed a way to boost morale.

He reached out to former operative Tony Mendez to tell the story of the “Canadian Caper” during the Iranian hostage crisis. He had retired and was living with his wife (and co-author) Jonna.

“It’s one of many, many stories. Tony was never going to tell any of them. We never were. That was the deal. That was the oath you took when you joined,” Jonna Mendez said. “Things were going along. He was painting, and I was doing photography. Oh—and I had a baby.”

jthyne@mtexpress.com

