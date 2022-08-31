Right before 9/11, George Tenet was in a quandary. Many senators questioned if it was necessary to even have a CIA. The then-director of the agency needed a way to boost morale.
He reached out to former operative Tony Mendez to tell the story of the “Canadian Caper” during the Iranian hostage crisis. He had retired and was living with his wife (and co-author) Jonna.
“It’s one of many, many stories. Tony was never going to tell any of them. We never were. That was the deal. That was the oath you took when you joined,” Jonna Mendez said. “Things were going along. He was painting, and I was doing photography. Oh—and I had a baby.”
Mendez told Tenet he would love to, but that story was classified. Tenet told him it wasn’t anymore. The story Mendez wrote would go on to be the basis for “Argo,” a film that won Best Picture at the Oscars in 2012.
“The thing got a life of its own. It just grew and grew,” Jonna Mendez said. “Making the movie was amazing.”
It started with a bidding war between Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Clooney eventually won. Screenwriter Chris Terrio had never written a script before. After staying with the Mendez family for a week, he knew the story inside and out.
“Clooney got stuck in a movie called the ‘Ides of March’ that I went to see and didn’t think was very good,” Jonna said. “Then Ben Affleck comes swaggering into Warner Bros.”
But they knew they were safe because they had Terrio on their side.
“When Affleck took over, we thought we would have a ‘penetration agent’ for the project. We thought we had an inside guy there, an inside voice. And we did,” Jonna said. “We had no control over that movie, and we didn’t need any control over that movie. I think what they did is just great. It’s a good movie. There’s nothing we would change.”
When the movie came out, the Mendezes had to apologize to their friends and neighbors for keeping their true profession a secret.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m., Jonna Mendez will use clips from “Argo” to tell stories from her career with the CIA at The Community Library.
“The CIA has always sort of been demonized,” Jonna said. “The only time you would ever hear about the CIA was when something went wrong. ‘Argo’ really woke some people up. The people rescued weren’t even CIA people, just civilians.”
Over 27 years, her duties included the preparation of the CIA’s most highly placed foreign assets in the use of subminiature spy cameras and the processing of the intelligence gathered by them. She later traveled through South and Southeast Asia as a generalist in Identity Transformation and Clandestine Imaging. Upon returning to the States, she was assigned to Denied Area Operations, a role that took her to the most difficult and hostile operating areas of the world where she matched wits with the forces of the KGB in Moscow, the Stasi in East Germany and the Cuban DGI.
Register at www.comlib.org to save your seat. This event will be live and in-person only. Iconoclast Books will also be on hand with Jonna’s books, and a book signing will follow the presentation. Martha Williams is The Community Library’s Programs and Education Director.
“Her writing about her time in the CIA helps us understand the strategies, situations, and implications of disguise and espionage, and she shares these stories expertly for lay audiences and with grace and humor,” Williams said.
This event is free.
“The public pays for the CIA. This is how their dollar was spent in this particular instance. I think it should belong to them,” Jonna said.
Jonna Mendez has seen Hemingway’s houses in Cuba and Florida, and walked past his address in Paris. Now, she is staying in his old house in Ketchum, a rustic residence looking over the mountains cascading like waves.
“For me, this is like an island I’m landing on. My life is way too busy and I have to dial it back,” Jonna said. “This is like an oasis. No one knows I’m here. There is no TV here. Which is driving me crazy. Because I wanna watch the news.”
She is working on her memoir “In True Face,” focusing on her time as Chief of Disguise in the CIA. “In true face” means to be out of disguise. During her time, mask technology advanced so much, she once debriefed George H.W. Bush in disguise to exhibit their realism.
A couple years ago, her husband Tony died.
“I was all by myself,” she said. “Then I lost my dog. Then I was really by myself.”
She started the book during the pandemic.
“You need a project, right. First, I painted my condominium—fell once off a ten-foot ladder—then I decided to write the book,” Jonna said.
Her literary agent up in New York reminded her to keep in the hard parts. Jonna said her career was mostly smooth. The editor told her to go home and try to think more about it.
“The older you get, the softer your memories get,” Jonna said.
Now, the story includes all the bumps along the way.
“It’s a story about women in the workplace. My workplace just happened to be the CIA. That was an unfriendly place to women in the operational piece of the CIA,” Jonna said. “The CIA doesn’t smack you down because you’re a woman. They just withhold stuff, like the training you need to get the next promotion.”
She first worked at the CIA as a secretary overseas. When they found out she had a passion for photography, they encouraged her to take classes. The next thing she knew, she found herself up in an airplane shooting pickup trucks driving down dusty roads with a 1,000 mm lens.
Tony was a fine artist they hired for counterfeit and forgery. Jonna still gets choked up talking about him.
“He was probably the most creative person, definitely at the agency, maybe in a lot of other places,” Jonna said.
Recently, they minted the “Tony Mendez Award” for the successful execution of an out-of-the-box solution to a real problem.
“The fact that 30 years after he left, they’re striking a medal to him today is remarkable. The people there today never knew him personally. He’s been gone that long. It’s kinda cool,” Jonna said.
After Ketchum, Jonna, now in her late 70s, will travel to Santa Fe, then Paris, then Melbourne. On Saturday, she’s going to the 75th anniversary of the CIA.
“You not only leave the work and the building and the campus, but you actually leave a lot of friendships,” Jonna said. “You discover a lot of the friendship is this banter back and forth about work. All of that stops. The security card is just gone. The big door clangs. You kind of rebuild yourself after you leave the CIA—after you’ve apologized to all your friends and your neighbors.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In