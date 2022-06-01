While living in Samburu, Kenya, Jon Turk tracked lions with nothing but wooden clubs. Feeling vulnerable, he wondered how his ancestors—Stone Age homo sapiens with similar simple tools—survived.
“Some power that’s indescribable is in the human soul that comes out of a joyous experience of art, storytelling, dance, music—that gives you the power to face the lion,” Turk said.
However, he quickly learned things are not so simple. Tracking lions allowed him to see the best and worst in people. He went from hunting to being hunted. He got involved in tribal warfare and soon people were tracking him down to end his life.
“How did this glorious power that humans have, this wondrous nature of humans get subverted to create so much evil?” Turk asked.
What started as a fairytale turned into something far more complex and fascinating.
The scientist, author, and National Geographic award-winning explorer will discuss his new book “Tracking Lions, Myth, and Wilderness in Samburu” at The Community Library on Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m.
The idea for this book came to him when he did a TedX talk, “Big Brain, Not Tools” in Alberta. He dug into anthropological research, arguing the success of the population was, in fact, not linked to the development of tools.
“What came before tools was storytelling, cooperation, dance, music, art,” Turk said. “That was more important in human survivability than tools ... We are, of course, a tool-using species, but that wasn’t the critical component of our success.”
Recent studies suggest that approximately 70,000 years ago in Africa, climate change dwindled our species. Down to a few thousand, homo sapiens were on the brink of extinction.
“Coinciding with the proliferation of art, the population suddenly started to expand,” Turk said. “That’s not absolute for the cause of our population explosion, but it’s the best evidence we have.”
Back then, we had not yet developed sophisticated tools.
“This implies some deeper source of power in the human race that we tap into,” Turk said. “We are slower and weaker than a lion, weaker than a chimpanzee. We don’t have as good of smelling as a hyena. We’re a pretty feeble species. We needed some other boost to get us going.”
He wanted to stretch this 20-minute talk into one of his adventure books.
“I needed some creative narrative, because I’m a storyteller, to put it together,” Turk said.
While doing a speaking engagement at the Harvard Travelers Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a woman approached him and asked if he wanted to join her to trail lions in Samburu County, Kenya.
“I’m fascinated by any apex predator,” Turk said.“This was an opportunity that just popped out of the ether. It sounded to me like it would be a good experience.”
At the time, Northwestern Kenya had endured extreme drought. It had not rained in three years. The grasses were dying and the animals were suffering.
He lived in a small town with goat and cow herders. He had to watch out for snakes. He tracked lions with the village head man.
“I worked with him in good times and bad,” Turk said.
Legend has it, as a younger man, the village head would grab black mambas—highly poisonous snakes—shake them and toss them off as a way to exhibit his speed and coordination.
Teenagers from the village would take Turk out to the Savanna and teach him about the Samburu culture.
“It’s a beautiful environment,” Turk said. “You have one of the greatest animal populations in the world. But, at the same time, it’s a hard place to live in.”
Through his career, he has “feared for his life hundreds of times.”
“As an adventurer, you put yourself intentionally in situations that are dicey,” Turk said.
For two years, he kayaked from Japan to Alaska. He met a 96-year old shaman. Spending five years off and on in her village, she introduced him to the spiritual journey of indigenous people.
“This is what I’ve been pursuing ever since in various ways,” Turk said. “How do people survive? What’s our relationship to wilderness?”
He discovered his love of adventuring as a toddler. As soon as he could walk, he would run away, disappearing from his urban home to the grasslands nearby. Then, he grew up, going to school and earning a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Colorado, in 1971.
“I followed all these routes society wanted me to follow,” Turk said. “Then I realized, deep inside me, that my whole life, what I really liked, was being outside. To be completely me, that was the only path to choose.”
He began going on adventures for vacations, escaping from the academic world. When he submitted his first book, “Cold Oceans,” to Harper Collins, his only background as a writer was in science textbooks. They told him he needed to develop his characters more. That feedback helped shape him into the author he is today.
“To create a narrative that has value, you have to be able to tell a story that engages,” Turk said. “Then, in my belief, have a purpose behind that story. Every piece of literature should have a journey, a lesson. Every one of my books is centered around a concept, a philosophical idea.”
His success as a writer has allowed him to climb with some of his heroes.
“There are adventurers going back through time who created new visions of things,” Turk said. “I feel lucky to be part of that great heritage.”
These days, he divides his time between exploring, writing and public speaking.
“We live in very troubled times right now. Pick up the newspaper today or tomorrow or yesterday,” he said. “I know I can’t change the world, but I can be a positive spokesperson. It makes me feel good to be a voice, however small.”
A book signing with Turk will follow the presentation. Register at comlib.org to reserve your seat. The program will also be live-streamed and available to watch later on Vimeo. ￼
