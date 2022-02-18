Jon Osaki searches for truth in a world of 'Alternative Facts'

In 2016, activist and filmmaker Jon Osaki brought his family on a pilgrimage to the Tule Lake Segregation Center—a Japanese internment camp where his father and parents-in-law were incarcerated during World War II as a result of Executive Order 9066.
With his camcorder, he filmed his children partaking in the activities. When he revisited the footage at home, he decided to make a short film. Eventually, it expanded into a full feature documentary.
At the same time, an American presidential election was taking place. Osaki couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the rhetoric of 2016 and that of the early 1940s.
“That playbook continues to play out even today,” Osaki said. “Groups are demonized, targeted, scapegoated for the challenges we face as a nation.”
As a part of the Community Library’s Day of Remembrance, Osaki will present his film “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066” on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion with Becky Lopez (executive director of the Alliance of Idaho) and the Honorable Ronald E. Bush (retired Magistrate Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Idaho.)
“Today, those actions seem almost unimaginable, but the brutal consequences to the people incarcerated were far too real,” Bush said. “Jon Osaki’s remarkable film describes the factual and moral quicksand leading to those events.”
The panel will be moderated by Robyn Achilles, executive director of Friends of Minidoka. Minidoka, in Jerome County, incarcerated approximately 13,000 Japanese Americans during WWII.
“Eighty years later, we continue to see rhetoric and violence in our country targeting Asian Americans and communities of color,” Achilles said. “During the panel, we’ll discuss how our country is at a racial reckoning, how we are going to learn from our past mistakes and how we can stand for justice in our community, in our state and nationally.”
Two years ago, Programs and Education Director Martha Williams was one of the Community Library’s leaders for the Winter Read focusing on Minidoka.
“Many in our community, including myself, knew little of this history and its proximity to the Wood River Valley, or how greatly our neighbors and friends were affected by the decision of EO 9066,” Williams said. “We hope that in bringing this film to Ketchum that we continue to promote engagement with this history and its implications for us today.”
Signed 80 years ago this Saturday, Executive Order 9066 ordered the relocation of 120,000 Japanese Americans. As he delved into research, Osaki realized how little he knew about the events that led to this.
“I’ve been active in the Japanese-American community for a long, long time,” Osaki said. “I was sure that, if I had never heard a lot of these facts, 99.9% of the American public had never heard it.”
He, like most other Americans, bought into the rationale that was officially settled upon. In the early 1980s, the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians held public hearings. Originally, the government acknowledged three reasons for their wrongdoing: “wartime hysteria,” “failure of political leadership” and “race prejudice.”
“That was really the first time that Japanese Americans had the opportunity to talk about the trauma that was involved in their Wartime incarceration,” Osaki said. “I subscribed to that narrative for really a long time.”
Eventually, he learned how much deception was involved. The agencies that had the most information—the Office of Naval Intelligence, the FBI, the Federal Communications Commission—had unanimously concluded Japanese people as a population were not a threat to national security. There was no sabotage, no espionage. The American military ignored that information and moved forward with Order 9066. This all came to light when the Supreme Court case Korematsu v. The United States was reexamined decades later.
“We really have to be vigilant as citizens,” Osaki said. “We have to participate in the political process and ensure that we hold our political officials accountable. This is a very egregious example of where people were, frankly, just not truthful. What won the day was a political agenda that led to this vulnerable population being incarcerated.”
He says the incarceration of Japanese Americans was a failure of democracy.
“As a nation, to maintain our democracy, we have to ensure that our branches of government are accountable to each other,” Osaki said.
Osaki tries to go into his films with few conceptions about what the story should be. In “Alternative Facts,” he conducts several interviews with people whose family members were incarcerated.
“As much as possible, I try to allow them to tell the story from their perspective,” Osaki said. “Really, that guides how I end up telling the story.”
He sees film as a way to promote dialogue around difficult topics.
“It’s very difficult to explain to somebody all the nuances,” Osaki said. “But I think film can do that. I think it can break things down in a way that is accessible to larger audiences.”
Above a filmmaker, however, he sees himself as an activist.
He has worked as the executive director of the Japanese Community Youth Council since 1996. Founded in 1970 by young people as a part of the Third World Liberation strikes in San Francisco and Berkeley, the organization brought together Asian Americans, African Americans, LatinX Americans and Native Americans, demanding their respective individual histories are a part of the this country’s narrative.
“It’s so important that we as communities lift each other up,” Osaki said.
He also does work with the Stop Repeating History, a team started by the attorneys who reopened Korematsu v. The United States. They investigate how the patterns of systemic racism continue to cycle through this country.
“The influences that led to my father being incarcerated are still persistent in this country,” Osaki said. “We have to actively be aware of it, to identify it and make progress in addressing these types of issues.” ￼
