John Rember laughs so he doesn't cry

Hailey Public Library will welcome writer John Rember as he reads from his “Journals of the Plague Years” on March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Center West.

When it comes to live readings, John Rember is out of practice.

“I’m kind of dreading it,” the author said during a phone interview. “I’m afraid I’m gonna go through the reading mispronouncing every third word.”

The day he was supposed to leave on his last book tour, the pandemic shut everything down. In response, he penned an article for the Los Angeles Review of Books titled “It’s Not the End of the World.”

