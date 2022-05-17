In the early 1940s, composer Aaron Copland and choreographer Martha Graham collaborated to create a ballet. The result, “Appalachian Spring,” remains just as breathtaking today.
Still, there lies a mystery at the heart of this work.
Graham claimed that she found the words “Appalachian Spring” while reading a poem after Copland completed his commissioned score. However, Copland said that Hart Crane’s American epic “The Bridge” was the basis for the script even before the music was written.
Educator and writer John Dominic will pose different theories for where the truth stands at The Community Library in Ketchum on Thursday, May 19.
His thesis, "Appalachian BRIDGE: A New Pathway to Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring," investigates the "incomplete" origin story of Copland's 1945 award-winning orchestral suite "Appalachian Spring" and demonstrates how classical music lends itself to new and varied interpretations.
Dominic is not a musician and he can't read music. However, he was raised on classical music has been a fan of Aaron Copland's work since college.
Nearly a decade ago, Dominic played Copland's score on his stereo and narrated Crane's poem wherever he intuitively sensed the placement of the verses. The results amazed him. It was as if a long-lost libretto had found its score.
Of course, there are precedents for orchestrated narrative-librettos: Mendelssohn's “A Midsummer's Night's Dream,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Copland's very own “Lincoln Portrait.”
In the summer of 2015, the Sun Valley Music Festival presented “Lincoln Portrait,” Copland's only composition that incorporates a spoken narrative. Dominic met with the narrator-musician who performed on the Pavilion stage. He listened to Dominic's ideas, thought they had merit and encouraged Dominic to continue researching the matter.
Then, in 2019, Dominic met a seasoned pianist on Baldy. After she studied Copland's score and compared it to the music and the poem, she thought Dominic's ideas were entirely plausible. Her encouragement resonated, and he started doing serious research.
He even reached out to the annotator of the New York Philharmonic, who provided him with materials.
At The Community Library, he will narrate Crane's poem to Copland's score. Now, his goal is to pass this project into the hands of a musician who will be capable of scoring the poem to the music. Hopefully, that musician will then have it performed at an appropriate venue.
This speaking engagement begins at 6 p.m. Registration is required. There will be no virtual livestream.
