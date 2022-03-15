Inspiration for John Avlon’s newest book first flickered when he stumbled across a quote from Lucius Clay. The Georgia-born general led the occupation of Germany following WWII—“the good occupation,” as some historians have viewed it.
When asked what helped guide his decisions, Clay said he “tried to think what Abraham Lincoln would have done for the south if he had lived.”
That flicker turned into Avlon’s “Lincoln and the Fight for Peace,”which investigates the revered president’s plans for national reconciliation toward the end of the Civil War, as well as the end of his life.
Chapter One Bookstore will host a book signing with the political analyst and author at Despo’s in Ketchum on Wednesday, March 16 from 4-6 p.m.
Though completing a book can be daunting, Avlon breaks it down into three approachable steps: research, writing and editing.
RESEARCH
Avlon researched this book for four years.
“That created an opportunity to spend the Trump administration researching a book about Abraham Lincoln as a counterpoint to my daily journalism,” Avlon said. “[It] was a great pleasure.”
Upon closer inspection, Lincoln did not disappoint Avlon.
“He’s never mean or petty,” Avlon said. “He never tears other people down to get ahead. He is a good, decent and kind man.”
Avlon started poking around to see if anyone had written on this very specific time in history before. To his surprise, he couldn’t find books about Lincoln’s plan to win the peace after winning the war, in part because the president never got to implement those plans.
Although Avlon already knew a great deal about Lincoln, much of the research still surprised him.
Lincoln, who cuts such a grave image today, was known in his own time for telling stories at inappropriate times and joking around. He read his favorite humorist as medicine for when he was depressed.
Avlon says Lincoln’s parables often had strategy behind them.
“It opened up a whole new way of understanding his character and his leadership secrets,” Avlon said.
Ultimately, Avlon learned about the transformative effect of Lincoln’s kindness. He greeted wounded Confederate soldiers the same as Union soldiers.
“If kindness, wisdom, empathy and honesty are driving the decisions, ultimately that will be vindicated in the eyes of history,” Avlon said.
However, Lincoln combined his mercy with strength.
“If you’re not determined to win the war and win the election, all this is academic,” Avlon said. “But, after winning, you need to be magnanimous and build your opponents back up.”
Lincoln was cautious about not moving too far too fast, his goal was to create sustainable change.
“That’s a lesson that I think is particularly urgent for us today,” Avlon said.
WRITING
Avlon started his career as a speech writer and a columnist.
“In your mind, you just want to get the music right,” Avlon said.
Sometimes phrases will come to him in the middle of the night, opening and closing paragraphs.
“Every book has certain subterranean continuity, because it comes from your subconscious,” Avlon said. “It comes from you. No two people can write the same book.”
Through his books, Avlon likes to take legendary characters—Abraham Lincoln, George Washington—off their pedestal, perceiving them eye-to-eye the way contemporaries understood them.
“It’s more interesting to see them as inherently flawed humans who nonetheless achieved great things because they met the challenges of their time without compromising their character,” Avlon said.
He is interested in applied history: taking lessons from the past, using them in the present and charting a course toward a better future. Taking old stories, he makes them new once again.
“History is not names and dates,” Avlon said. “I think at its best, it’s a search for useful wisdom.
Ultimately, he only writes books he would like to read.
“I hope it’s a book people will love because it’s a book that I’ve loved writing,” Avlon said. “You put your heart and soul into something and you hope people respond in kind.”
EDITING
Crafting a narrative is the most fun part of the process for Avlon. An unexpected pivot happens in “Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.”
“The synthesis of disparate elements is always something that interests me,” Avlon said.
What starts as a contemplation of Lincoln’s last six weeks of life then jumps forward to reconstruction and failure to maintain peace, then the gains made by General Ulysses S. Grant to beat back the first incarnation of the Ku Klux Klan, then the negotiations at the Treaty of Versailles and the occupations of Germany and Japan after World War I.
“That’s not typical grounds for a book primarily about Abraham Lincoln,” Avlon said. “But that’s part of what makes it fun and interesting, carrying the idea forward.”
When asked if someone as genuine as Lincoln would survive in today’s political climate, Avlon pointed out that Lincoln did not survive then.
“You don’t get to take on great political challenges and divide a time ... and not meet an enormous resistance,” Avlon said.
Avlon came across a quote from Grant a decade after he was president. During a speech in Iowa, he said, “If we are to have a second civil war, I don’t believe the dividing line will be Mason and Dixon. It will be between patriotism and intelligence on the one hand, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.”
Avlon verified the quote multiple times because it seemed too on the nose. In recent years, many have claimed we are more divided as a nation now than any time in the past century.
“Studying the Civil War reminds us we have been through far worse times in the nation,” Avlon said “We’ll get through this too.” ￼
