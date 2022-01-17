For a year, Jeffrey Selingo immersed himself in the culture of college admissions. The result was his New York Times bestselling book, “Who Gets In and Why.”
“It is a big turning point in a lot of people's lives," Selingo said. "Admission is the front door to that experience. I wanted to see how these decisions were made.”
As part of its College Counseling Office Speaker Series, Selingo will present at the Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The event is free and open to the public.
“The college admission process is really about the institutions and their priorities ... and not the priorities of students,” Selingo said.
These priorities can be arbitrary. Schools may need more students from a certain state, more humanities majors, more men, more legacy students, a third baseman for the baseball team or a trumpet player for the orchestra.
“A lot of this is out of their control,” Selingo said. “A college denial is not because you haven’t lived your life well, it’s more about whether you meet what that particular college needs in that moment.”
For a year, he went to committee meetings. He sat in offices and read applications. He studied influencers, rankings, testing agencies and consultants who figure out financial aid.
He spent time at the University of Washington, Davidson College and Emory University, the only three schools of 24 he asked who agreed to let him in on their admissions.
“I don’t think most schools wanted me to see inside their process," Selingo said. "I think they were really worried about someone from the outside seeing how the sausage is made.”
The breadth and depth of these applicant pools surprised him. The United States has over 25,000 high schools in the country, each with students applying to different colleges.
“I think students have a good understanding of where they sit within their high school," Selingo said. "But, what I think they’re missing is they don’t understand that there’s other students who are just as good or even better at these other high schools."
He also spent time with three high school seniors applying to different colleges.
"We are unfortunately at a place in this country where a lot of people graduate from high school, and they feel like they have to go to college,” Selingo said.
He says students applying to college need to be more financially literate.
“I think students need to become better consumers and understand how this is a big business,” Selingo said.
College admissions is a $9 billion industry, he said. Still, students "don’t look broadly enough at all the good colleges out there," Selingo said.
"They keep thinking that there’s only a certain number of colleges that are a good fit for them ... they focus too much on the academic fit and the social fit.”
The seniors he interviewed were Grace in San Francisco, Nicole in North Carolina and Chris in Pennsylvania. Characters drive most of the book.
“That helps to bring the statistics to life,” Selingo said.
On the other side, Emory University's Dean of Admissions, John Latting, plays a big role. Selingo watched as one officer at the University of Washington read thousands of applications.
“When you press send on that application, you have no idea who’s going to read it,” Selingo said.
One of his goals with the book was to put a face on a faceless business.
“What I hoped to do in this process is help parents and students understand there is a human being on the other side, who is under incredible pressure to read these applications," Selingo said.
He noted many working in admissions would recognize their younger selves in the applications. Some had children of their own trying to get into college.
“College is a staging ground for the rest of life for those who go," Selingo said. "It’s where a lot of people make their friends. It’s where they decide their career will potentially be.
“College is expensive," he added. "People need to understand what the admission process is like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In