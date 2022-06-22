Jazz in the Park returns

Nicole Christensen performs at Jazz in the Park. The concert series is available for free on Sundays this summer from 6-8 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Will Caldwell

Fight off the Sunday scaries each week to some silky smooth music 6-8 p.m. at Rotary Park in Ketchum for free. Pull up a lawn chair to this laid back event. There will be no vendors, but picnics are encouraged.

“All the musicians are Idaho’s best jazz players, mostly from Boise and also local to our valley,” said founder Will Caldwell. “Jazz allows us to slow down, sit back, listen, appreciate this place, and escape for a while any thoughts of our stressful world.”

Here is the full lineup:

June 26 — Alan Pennay & Susan Christensen

July 3 — Tony Galla Band

July 10 — Frim Fram Four

July 17 — Pamela DeMarche Band

July 24 — Bossa Nova Jazz Ensemble

July 31 — Nicole Christensen Band

