Jamie Truppi doesn't sugarcoat

Jamie Truppi’s food world does not stop at cooking.
“I’m not an adept chef or anything. I just love everything food related from the ground up,” Truppi said. “I love the community, I love all of it—the nutrition, the geeking out science-y stuff.”
A trained nutritionists, Truppi starts with high-quality food.
“I define that as food the way Mother Nature intended,” Truppi said. “It can be that simple.”
She grew up part time on a backcountry ranch in the Frank Church Wilderness, the largest roadless nature protected area in the lower 48. Her family cooked everything from scratch. She remembers taking off on horseback to forage for huckleberries with her cousins all day.
“It felt very free,” Truppi said. “I don’t think we knew back then how special it was to be connected to the woods and disconnected from society.”
Hunters would come back in the fall and plop down grouse for the kids to pluck feathers.
“It was really grounding and it brought us close together,” Truppi said. “There were lots of instances where food and nature were already interwoven.”
From a young age, she had a reverence for food that would go on to define her career—as well as strain her relationships.
Her food memoir asks a simple question: “At what point do you feel great in your body but your mind is a mess?”
Truppi will discuss her book “Clean Food, Messy Life: A Food Lover’s Conscious Journey Back to Self” at The Community Library on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. Attendance is free. Register online at comlib.org.
Early reviews have lauded the book for its conversational prose.
“That’s just who I am,” Truppi said. “A lot of my writing is just my personality. There’s a very casual tone to it.”
Her unabashed honesty has gotten her into hot water in the past.
“I don’t really have a filter,” Truppi said. “I’ve never been very thoughtful or tactful about my words. That’s a personality trait I’ve been working on for a long time. I offended people. I probably still do. I hope less so.”
For years, she held onto uncompromising dietary restrictions. Truppi would only eat food that met “a certain criteria,” and that criteria was a moving target. It started to become frustrating for other people.
“First it was no dairy, then it was no meat, then it was vegan, then it was only pasture-raised,” Truppi said.
She felt eyes around her rolling.
“I went down the environmental rabbit hole, just to anchor into something. Then, I became like an angry environmentalist—I would call it more of a radical,” Truppi said. “No one wanted to hear me pontificate, shockingly.”
She began to defend herself.
“Other parents are feeding French fries to their one-year-old. I’m like, ‘What the f--k are you doing?’” Truppi said. “They cannot grow on that food. I’m looking around and everybody’s doing it, and I’m judging.”
Then the judgment was invariably joined by shame.
“I felt lost. I felt alone a lot,” Truppi said. “I definitely ostracized myself from people by saying the wrong thing, quote unquote, in front of people.”
In the process of writing “Clean Food, Messy Life” her intentions as a nutritionist have shifted.
“The goal is just to worry about what I eat and be available when other people want to learn,” Truppi said.
She always wanted to write a book, but never truly believed she would.
“I don’t think I ever believed I had anything to say,” Truppi said.
When she first started writing, she didn’t intend anyone else to read it. She found the process “incredibly theraputic,” she said.
The original draft was meant to be a satire, shining a light on what goes through her mind while orchestrating a meal.
“I’m always planning ahead, and there’s always a reason: there’s a nutritional reason, a local-food reason, I’m not gonna feed a separate meal to my kids—all the obsessive compulsive things that you learned in grad school and as a mom and someone who cares about the environment,” Truppi said.
Then, her husband at the time would provide the other perspective. Why can’t they just order takeout?
“He was more about the pleasure of food,” Truppi said. “I had taken away the pleasure for him.”
Truppi and her husband first met working at the Evergreen restaurant in Ketchum. He went on to work in the farm-to-table business.
“Ironically, all the things that his restaurant was about drove him nuts about who I was,” Truppi said. Food became a wedge between them, and their marriage ended.
From there, the book began to evolve.
“It morphed from life as a nutritionist wife to life as a nutritionist ex-wife and all the things that [mess] up your marriage when you don’t agree on food,” Truppi said. “Now, it will be a parody of how to not get divorced over food.”
She wrote the first draft in three months. It was brutally honest.
She recalls friends telling her, “You’re limiting yourself to a book about how food brought you and your ex-husband together and then tore you apart. You’re so much more than that. You have so much more to say.”
With that, she let go of some of the risqué details. She never wanted to throw her-ex husband under the bus.
“He’s a really good person,” Truppi said. “He has a big heart. He’s a great dad. I’ll always love him.”
She hopes one day he can read the book and accept it.
“I’ve grown. I’ve forgiven. I’ve learned a lot,” Truppi said.
“Clean Food, Messy Life” features a lot of real people living in this valley. Many have opinions on details in the book, she said.
“If you go around and start asking everyone for their approval of how you speak about them, you’ll never get your book written,” Truppi said. “When do you stop trying to say the exact right thing? ... It’s my perspective. It may be very different in other people’s eyes. You can only be as honest as you remember. Our brains are fascinating—we choose to remember things a certain way, even if that’s not how it happened.”
This has been her home since she came in her early 20s in an instance of serendipity.
“I’d been destructive with my drinking and my partying and the city life and prioritizing things that don’t bring me wellness and joy,” Truppi said. “I’d been moving a lot and trying to escape all my problems.”
Her stint was only supposed to be temporary, but she couldn’t quite place why this place held such a strong sense of home. Then, one day while running on the trails, it struck her—it was the same vegetation as when she was a kid foraging for huckleberries, the same wildflowers, the same climate.
“Being on the trail helped me start taking care of myself better,” Truppi said. “I realized I’m part of nature, I just hadn’t remembered that.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In