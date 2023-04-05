Jamie Truppi doesn't sugarcoat

Jamie Truppi will discuss her memoir “Clean Food, Messy Life” at The Community Library.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Truppi

Jamie Truppi’s food world does not stop at cooking.

“I’m not an adept chef or anything. I just love everything food related from the ground up,” Truppi said. “I love the community, I love all of it—the nutrition, the geeking out science-y stuff.”

A trained nutritionists, Truppi starts with high-quality food.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments