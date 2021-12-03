In the upcoming weeks, Sun Valley Resort will transform into a Winter Wonderland. Magical lights will twinkle the village. The sound of jingle bells and the smell of gingerbread will float through the air.
Sun Valley spokeswoman Jenna Vagias said the resort’s series of events aims to fill even the biggest Scrooge with holiday cheer.
“Our family of employees at Sun Valley Resort is woven into the fabric of our community and family-friendly events bring generations together for memory-making,” Vagias said.
Kids in the area can participate in a scavenger hunt through the village shops until the new year. They can grab a card at the Guest Center starting Dec. 4.
“The Sun Valley planning elves enjoy going around to all of the shops and finding fun places to hide some cute little Christmas mice in the window scenes,” Vagias said. “Some are easier to spot than others but it is always a favorite with young and old alike.”
The Open Air Holiday Market runs in the Sun Valley Village Dec. 11-12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Local artisans will sell their work, including handcrafted jewelry, pottery, wreaths and dried floral arrangements, homemade baked goods and treats, skin care and more.
This year, local vendors include Stella Goods, Floret Design Studio, HBS Artworks, LUA Skincare, Mountain Mutts, Pink Chef Wood Turning, The Chocolate Moose, Wild Sage Baking, Red Barn Granola, Vintage Woolens, S’more to Love, Lisa Horton Jewelry, JAM Designs, Studio Penny Lane, Glassy Globes, Zyla Jewelry, Nani-Art, Cat Helms Quilts, Fairweather Salmon and Sun Valley Remedies.
From 1-5 p.m. on Saturday children can design their own holiday cookies at the Boiler Room. Individual cookie kits cost $19.50.
The annual tree lighting ceremony will also take place that Saturday, Dec. 11. Starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be music, a cash bar and complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. The tree lights up at 6 p.m.
Some are saying that Father Christmas himself (aka Santa Claus) will make an appearance. Sadly, St. Nick will have to socially distance, but he will still be present to spread Christmas cheer.
The next weekend, Dec. 17-18, the Opera House will host the Classic Christmas Concert. Beginning at 7 p.m., performers will dazzle the crowd with singing, dancing and storytelling. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the Guest Center or at sunvalley.com.
“Nothing evokes the spirit of the holidays like music,” Vagias said. “Where better than the historic Sun Valley Opera House to enjoy a wonderful evening of carols old and new, storytelling and more?”
Performers include Aly Wepplo, Andrew Alburger, Andrew Garratt, Teddy Cunningham, John Mauldin and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin, with special guests The Beverly Lovers and Colla Voce. Taylor-Mauldin directs while R.L. Rowsey takes on musical direction.
During the weekend of Dec. 17, anyone who purchases holiday gifts could also be making charitable donations. A number of stores, including the Brass Ranch, Pete Lane’s, Signatures and the Lodge Gift Shop are participating in Shop for a Cause. A percentage of their profits go to the Environmental Resource Center, 43 North and Girls on the Run in the Wood River Valley.
The Christmas Eve Ice Show makes a comeback this year. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 5:30 p.m. Local ice skaters will perform to favorite holiday tunes.
Special guest stars include U.S. National Team member Angela Wang, as well as Russian Master of Sport Natalia Zaitseva pairing up with U.S. Olympian Jeremy Barrett.
New this year, tickets will be required for the Christmas Eve Ice Show. The limited tickets cost $10 and sell at a first-come, first-served basis. Proceeds from the event go to The Hunger Coalition and the I Have a Dream Foundation-Idaho.
After the show, the torchlit parade down Dollar commences. Then, stay for the fireworks display, which can be viewed from the Village, Ice Rink or Pavilion lot.
The Sun Valley Carolers will grace listeners with their voices from Dec. 21-28.
On New Years Eve, people can shred some powder on Dollar Mountain under stars and fireworks.
The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and culminate with fireworks at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 per adult and $35 per child 12 and under.
For more information and a detailed schedule, visit sunvalley.com. ￼
