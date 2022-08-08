Have you ever been to a pow wow? If so, have you ever wondered how all the color and sound of Indigenous cultures have evolved and what it all means?
Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American and Canadian collective of traditional dancers, musicians and storytellers is coming to Ketchum to engage with the community.
“We are showing you the movement of our culture,” said Acosia Red Elk, a jingle dress dancer and member of the troupe during an interview for PBS Television. “It’s a living history. It’s not just a performance, but it’s a responsibility.”
The evening performance is sure to inform and uplift those looking for understanding and a visceral connection with the earliest inhabitants of North America.
The show takes place at The Argyros Performing Arts Center on Main Street in Ketchum on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20– $35. The group has performed in London, Australia, New York City and elsewhere.
Indigenous Enterprise spokesman Kenneth Shirley said one purpose of the group’s demonstrations is to educate.
“It matters because in a lot of places we have performed, people have said they don’t know we [Native American people] even exist,” Shirley said. “We need to break the glass of these expectations and cut through the Hollywood stereotypes to let people know we are here and never going away.”
Shirley said some of the songs and dances that will be performed are centuries old and held sacred to the ancestors.
“These dances are used to heal people who are going through emotional, physical and spiritual troubles,” Shirley said. “They bring blessings to anyone who is watching.”
Indigenous Liberation, a production of Indigenous Enterprise, is an intertribal production featuring songs, stories, and dances from all over Turtle Island [North America], led by champion pow wow dancers.
New work performed at The Argyros on Wednesday will highlight traditional pow wow categories such as Men’s Fancy War Dance (Ponca), Jingle Dress (Ojibwa), Hoop (Taos Pueblo), Chicken Dance (Blackfoot), and Grass Dance (Omaha), in a celebration of what lies at the heart of these powerful traditions.
