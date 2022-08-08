Indigenous Enterprise at Argyros on Wednesday

The Indigenous Enterprise dance troupe will bring living traditions to Ketchum on Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo

Have you ever been to a pow wow? If so, have you ever wondered how all the color and sound of Indigenous cultures have evolved and what it all means?

Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American and Canadian collective of traditional dancers, musicians and storytellers is coming to Ketchum to engage with the community.

“We are showing you the movement of our culture,” said Acosia Red Elk, a jingle dress dancer and member of the troupe during an interview for PBS Television. “It’s a living history. It’s not just a performance, but it’s a responsibility.”

