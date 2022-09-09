IN A LANDSCAPE takes concert piano out of the concert hall

Music is only one element in the immersive experience of “In A Landscape.” They bring their nine-foot Steinway grand piano to Hailey this weekend.

 Photo courtesy of SVMoA

At most piano recitals, the crowd’s stoic attention is on the music—the notes, the performance—as they shift silently in their seats.

“In A Landscape” Executive Director Lori Noack believes people want to move around.

“Sitting still in a concert hall is not natural, and it is a difficult way to listen to music,” Noack said.

