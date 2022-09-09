At most piano recitals, the crowd’s stoic attention is on the music—the notes, the performance—as they shift silently in their seats.
“In A Landscape” Executive Director Lori Noack believes people want to move around.
“Sitting still in a concert hall is not natural, and it is a difficult way to listen to music,” Noack said.
With “In A Landscape,” music is only one element in a feast for the senses. At these outdoor concerts, attendees are free to explore the natural world around them: watch a babbling brook, smell the sagebrush, absorb the last warm breezes of summer.
“The sum is greater than the parts,” Noack said. “Because the audience is immersed in a landscape that may be hot or cold or windy or smokey, anything is possible.”
Lori Noack’s son and founder Hunter Noack titled the series “In A Landscape” after John Cage’s piece of the same name. Cage encouraged people to welcome all sounds as part of the listening experience.
“Hunter calls attention to the landscape, creating a contemplative experience,” Lori said.
“In A Landscape” has performed at some of the most breathtaking scenic venues in the world: the top of Mt. Bachelor, the Alvord Desert, Smith Rocks State Park, San Francisco Botanical Gardens, massive log piles at a lumber mill, on the edge of the cliffs at Shore Acres State Park overlooking the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean and more.
“A large part of our work has become partnering in the communities where we go,” Lori said.
Now, they will bring their nine-foot Steinway grand piano to the Wood River Valley for two performances.
“Unlike a concert hall, nature is never the same from one day to the next,” Lori said. “It is not just about the music. It’s the people who attend that show, the weather, your mood, it all comes together for a different experience at every show.”
Through the Sun Valley Museum of Art, Hunter will perform classical piano on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept 11, at 4:30 p.m. in Hailey’s Simons-Bauer Preserve. It will last 70 to 90 minutes. Tickets will cost $35 for SVMoA members, $45 for nonmembers and $20 for students.
The Simons-Bauer Preserve is so new it’s not even on maps yet. Pack a picnic and prepare for adventure. To get there, turn west onto Bullion Street from Main Street/state Highway 75. Bullion turns into Croy Creek Road after crossing the bridge at the Big Wood River. The turn for the parking lot into Lions Park/Bow Bridge access is immediately after the bridge.
SVMoA encourages guests to bring chairs and tarps to put underneath. The field and wetlands area is not mowed or planted with lawn, and the grass can get prickly. Closed-toe shoes and pants would also be wise; the greenery is long and dry and there are bushes. Finally, remember a hat or parasol because the sun can find you in any corner of the Preserve.
The piano will be have a microphone. Concertgoers will be provided with headphones for pristine quality as well as to hear Hunter speak about the music and the environment.
“To successfully take the piano concert out of the concert hall, you need to somehow replicate concert hall sound,” Lori said.
The music is not electronically amplified out in the air, but people are encouraged to intermittently take the headphones off to see how the piano’s acoustics mix into the evening.
“Thousands of people have heard classical music for the first time through our concerts, and best of all, have discovered that they love classical music,” Lori said.
For years, Lori worked as an agent and executive director for classical music festivals.
“Classical music is classical because it has stood the test of time. Classical music is layered and complicated like the human experience,” Lori said. “It provides a way for us to hear vibrations in a way that syncs with our varied experience as humans, even if we do not understand the forces at play in the creation of the music.”
One day Hunter asked her to help him produce outdoor concerts with funds from a grant he’d received.
“It was born of his desire to combine the two things he loved: piano performance and immersion in outdoor experiences,” she said.
The first nine concerts were in the Portland area with pianos delivered, primarily to Works Projects Administrations (WPA) sites. The WPA Federal Art Project helps give work to artists and to make the arts more accessible.
The second year he wanted to take it on the road. He bought a 9-foot Steinway. They designed a flatbed trailer system for moving the piano that also transforms into a stage.
That year they also became a nonprofit with the mission to “remove barriers to classical music and to the outdoors, cultivating appreciation for music, community and how we use and manage our lands.”
They subsidize ticket sales to keep prices less than what it costs to produce. With their Good Neighbor Program they offer free tickets in rural communities to those who would otherwise not be able to attend. Last year alone, they gave out over $60,000 in free tickets.
Now in its seventh season, “In A Landscape” has been performed almost 200 times in national and state parks, on land trust properties, Indian reservations, schools, private ranch lands and formal gardens. ￼
