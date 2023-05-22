Four Idaho organizations are teaming up to present a special culinary class titled "Cooking with Lamb – from Butchering to Plate" from 1:30 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute in Ketchum. The partners are FARE Idaho, the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival and the University of Idaho.
The class will feature Professor Phil Bass with the University of Idaho Meat Sciences Department leading a session on lamb butchery and Sun Valley Culinary Institute's Culinary Director, Andy Floyd, leading a session utilizing Idaho lamb and locally sourced products. Chef Floyd will demonstrate the preparation of roasted rack of lamb with a roasted garlic syrah demi-glace sauce with ratatouille for the class. Two additional lamb dishes will also be prepared in advance for tasting.
Attendees will enjoy a late lunch at the conclusion of the class.
