Anthony Doerr's last novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” won the Pulitzer Prize, spending over 200 weeks on the New York Times Best-Seller list with nearly 15.2 million copies sold worldwide. Netflix green-lit a mini-series adaptation.
He saw his new book “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” as a challenge spanning three separate places and times. He wanted to know what intellectual marathon he could run in his 40s.
“Maybe the commercial success of my novel meant my publisher was willing to take a chance on a slightly wilder book," Doerr said. "But, I probably would have written it anyway.”
Doerr will visit Ketchum’s Community Library on Friday, Jan. 14, to take both readers of the book and people who have never heard of it through a journey of the writing process that created "Cloud Cuckoo Land."
During his speaking engagement, Doerr will share about 100 slides, including some maps of his ambitious new novel.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” spans three time periods: 15th century Constantinople, modern day Idaho and the distant future. Five characters are connected by an ancient text.
Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery-Davidson has brought Doerr to the area several times before.
“Unlike any book I have read, ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land' made me feel the transcendent connections across time and between people through the threads, fragments, and pulses of books,” Emery-Davidson said.
The novel is dedicated to librarians. Growing up, Doerr spent many days at the library when his mother, a science teacher, was tired after school. He saw it as portals to new worlds.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” begins with the character Seymour driven to a library by a smoky sky.
“It doesn’t always have to be this grand, Parisian library that makes a big difference,” said Doerr. “In small towns, like Ketchum and Hailey, these libraries have been huge lifelines for small communities.”
When Doerr speaks, he gets so excited his words often begin to trip over one another.
Doerr is based out of Boise. Part of the book takes place in the fictional Idaho town Lakeport, based loosely on McCall, taking elements of Coeur d’Alene and Cascade. One of Doerr’s favorite things about Idaho is its great outdoors.
“I always find inspiration and perspective from being outside and remembering I’m just this tiny little organism that’s going to go away one of these days and there’s lots of organisms out there that are living really interesting lives,” Doerr said.
All his life, nature has helped him overcome anxiety. Hiking and skate skiing with his sons alleviates his writer's block.
“It’s so easy to get your kids to a place where their phones don’t work,” Doerr said.
His twin boys grew from 10 to 17 over the completion of this book. Teens play a large role in the story.
“You don’t always choose consciously what you’re going to write about,” Doerr said. “I think I’ve just had what it’s like to be a young person on my mind.”
Becoming a father allowed him to once again see the world through fresh eyes, vicariously reliving experiences like sleeping under the stars, falling in love and getting lost.
Coming of age in Reagan’s America, he was taught growing up to exalt the Dream Team and McDonald’s. “Almost all of our behaviors were somehow damaging,” Doerr laughed.
While washing dishes, he noticed how much of the content his sons consumed seemed dystopian. From Marvel to the Hunger Games, the world was always falling apart.
“We’re taught by big mainstream tentpole movies that apocalypse comes all at once,” Doerr said. “But really, there’s this slow unraveling that we’re living through.”
In this new novel, he investigates the idea of utopia, each character yearning for a better reality.
The term “Cloud Cuckoo Land” comes from the play “The Birds,” written 2,400 years ago by Aristophanes. In the farce, two protagonists decide to leave Athens because there are too many lawyers. They decide to build a city in the sky, halfway between humans and the Gods.
“Like the best comedies, there is a vein of seriousness through it,” Doerr said. “He’s admiring and mocking this human impulse to long for a better place ... What is your cloud cuckoo land? What’s your better world?”
This playful nature in an ancient text struck him, a tone he tries to achieve in his writing.
“I’m working best when I’m remembering why I got into it in the first place—that excitement you feel when you fall into a great book that lifts you up out of your life and amplifies, multiplies your life," Doerr said.
Living in Idaho, across the country from the publishing world in New York, he sometimes feels imposter syndrome.
“Winning the Pulitzer just means you question yourself even more,” Doerr said.
But his day-to-day hasn't changed much since winning one of the county's highest literary honors. “The kids notice that for about 30 seconds then go back to their lives,” Doerr said. He's still picking up socks and lining up wet boots at the door.
Despite tackling large themes like memory and legacy in "Cloud Cuckoo Land," he still gets plagued by minute details and the nuts and bolts of forming paragraphs.
“How do I make this sentence a little less lousy?” Doerr said. “How do I explain things clearly? What is this character thinking right now? What is she wearing?”
To him, writing is just solving problems. There are plenty of false starts in his process.
“When you start, you’re building a bridge out over nothingness,” Doerr said. “You don’t know what the other side is going to look like.”
He writes hundreds of pages that never make it to print.
“Making stuff is so messy for me,” Doerr said.
He did extensive research into 15th century Constantinople, looking at chronicles, old paintings, ceremonially-dressed oxen and historians’ accounts. He learned about cannons: How heavy were they, actually? How did they drag them out to the battlefield?
Although research can at times become procrastination, he needs every sentence to be rooted in something real. What would a character wear on their feet? What would they have for lunch?
“I’m trying to knit together this dream for the reader so she doesn’t wake up,” Doerr said. “Detail by detail, you’re trying to build a world for her.”
Even for an imaginary future, he did his homework. He read predictions from both techno enthusiasts and techno skeptics. He read “Spillover” by David Quammen, which anticipated viruses will come from animal populations into human populations long before COVID-19 hit, a theme in “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Climate change looms large over his new book, too.
“I think it is the existential threat of our time,” Doerr said. “It would almost be irresponsible not to address it.”
Reading into current science reports, he learned about the Gulf Stream weather patterns from Greenland to Florida. Growing up, he was taught trees were all individuals competing. Now, we know they’re all cooperating fungi under ground.
“All these lessons keep reminding us that disparate things are interconnected,” Doerr said “I wanted to see if I could mirror that with a piece of art.”
On gray, inverted February days in Boise, even he can fall victim to the “grass is greener” mentality.
“When you’re young, you believe in some of those stories,” Doerr said.
Ultimately, he knows Earth right now is our Cloud Cuckoo Land.
“All of its problems: wildfires, smoky summers, disinformation, it’s still as great as it’s going to get,” Doerr said. “We need to stop longing for these utopias in the sky and do what we can in small ways and care for this place we have right now, because this is the only place we’re going to get.”
