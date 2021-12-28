How the beauty of Sun Valley shapes its art

Since the origins of painting as an art form, the natural world has played a big role. Sun Valley, with its breathtaking scenery, is a testament to how this lives on.
Today, Dec. 29, galleries will open doors across downtown Ketchum for another Gallery Walk, allowing anyone to experience artwork shaped by Sun Valley’s landscapes.
For the past two weeks, Jineen Griffith and Tina Cole have teamed up for a Holiday Pop Up Art Exhibit at Anderson Architecture dubbed “Paintings & Prints Local Landscapes.” They will also show at Gallery Walk.
Much of their work is done “en plein air," a French term simply meaning “outside.” The practice is strongly associated with the impressionist painters.
Cole’s watercolor landscapes are all based around this area.
“I hope their beauty will inspire and promote awareness for preserving and protecting our surrounding wild public lands for future generations,” Cole said.
Cole’s biggest inspiration is outside her window.
“We are surrounded every day by more than a lifetime of imagery and ideas to create, draw, print and paint,” she said.
Cole has kept detailed drawing/watercolor journals since 1975 when she was an art student traveling across Europe, documenting the mountains and countrysides of the world. She has sketched on rafts in the Grand Canyon, long treks in Nepal, horseback rides in Mongolia and frequent hikes up Carbonate behind Hailey.
“My watercolor works allow me to sketch rapidly and create works of immediacy,” she said. “They are done on the spot and are very fresh, real and one of a kind.”
Griffith moved to the Wood River Valley in 1979, in love with the rolling hills and the rivers running through. Whether it’s skiing, kayaking, hiking or even sleeping under the stars, she spends as much time as possible outdoors.
“Painting has allowed me another way of seeing the natural world,” she said. “My preference is painting outside on location anywhere that moves me in nature.”
Griffith tries to capture the essence of a place and the emotional and spiritual aspect that lies beneath.
“There's something powerful about being in an environment I cannot control, forced out of a comfort zone and into an appreciation of being in the moment,” she said.
If she is not inspired, she will follow the changing light and the movement of the shadows. All her senses heighten as she focuses in.
“It's this fast-paced challenge that brings out the spontaneity and the pureness of painting,” she said.
Occasionally, the result of her effort is a compelling representation of what she's trying to paint. If it doesn’t happen, she still comes away rewarded with time spent in nature.
“By being at peace and in harmony with my surroundings, and myself, I hope to convey an emotional bond between the work of art and the viewer,” she said. “It seems impossible to capture the elemental beauty of such places, but I anticipate spending the rest of my life trying.”
At Gilman Contemporary, Jill Lear’s art, oscillating between the abstract and the figurative, mainly focuses on the imagery of trees. She has spent the past 20 years photographing, drawing and painting trees.
“Trees are puzzles of proportion, perfect vehicles for mapping and investigation,” Lear said.
Each piece is named after the latitude and longitude of the tree along with its Latin name. If you drop the coordinates into Google Earth, it brings up the actual tree.
“The more I drew and painted the trees and the more I read about them, the more I became interested in their stories, their histories, what they have witnessed, in essence their internal lives,” she said.
To Lear, each tree is a mystery. What does the tree desire to communicate?
“My hope is that [people] will take the time to really look,” she said, “and that I will give them a new way of seeing the world.”
Kneeland Gallery will present the work of Caleb Meyer.
As he was growing up, Meyer’s father was a camp director at Camp Perkins in the Sawtooth Mountains, where he spent most of his summers.
“Getting to live in these areas had a huge impact on my appreciation for the landscape and all of creation, which in turn has been a big influence on my art and creativity,” Meyer said. “To me there's nothing more inspiring than the beautiful wild places around us, and I hope to capture even a small piece of that glory so people can bring it into their homes.”
Meyer usually starts with a reference photo for inspiration and then just lets it fly. He plays with lines and color while capturing the natural world, working toward a sense of reality while maintaining the spontaneity of impressionism.
“What I would hope people get out of my work is mostly a sense of peace,” he said. “It may be cliché but I would hope that my paintings make people feel happy, even joyful to be alive and thankful that we get to live in this world.”
Those are only a few of the galleries showing at Gallery Walk. Make sure to check the website of your favorite local gallery to see if it is participating, and to get up to speed on the latest COVID updates.
