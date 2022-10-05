Some who grow up in the Wood River Valley want to run away and never come back. Others want to stay forever. Spencer Cordovano is the latter.
“For me, it’s the place to be,” Cordovano said. “This area is such a great playground for recreation and nature.”
That’s why he started the Homegrown Film Festival with Tina Cole: to celebrate this community.
“This town is dead, dull and no different from any other over-built, overly-commercial rubber tomahawk sightseeing tourist center without strong local culture and ties,” Cole said.
Submissions for the 2022 Homegrown Film Festival (HGFF) are open now until Oct. 31. If interested, go to www.HomeGrownFilms.org. They accept submissions from both professionals and amateurs.
“Many of the amateurs are young, worthy, emerging filmmakers, and this gives them the opportunity and exposure for the viewing public to encourage and support their work,” Cole said.
They accept professional films 4-10 minutes long and amateur films 1-3 minutes long. The festival consists of an hour of each.
“We have such an amazing talent pool of accomplished people in so many disciplines here,” Cordovano said. “The valley just breeds interesting people.”
Many of the films focus on mountain sports.
“Our mountain community is the lifeblood of the Wood River Valley and the reason many of us have dedicated our lives to be here in these mountains,” Cole said. “Homegrown is a major gathering of this tribe. Currently, Ketchum is experiencing cultural genocide on many levels with its rapid transformation.”
To qualify, the short has to be filmed locally or by someone who has called the Wood River Valley home.
“Most people here are pretty radical,” Cordovano said. “We foster people who want to go on big adventures, excel at athletics and have lived interesting lives.”
With the proliferation of iPhone cameras and drones, amateur sport films are easier to make than ever.
“In our sixth year, the festival has evolved into a must see event with a devoted following,” Cordovano said.
They have come a long way from a laptop in the attic. The Argyros theater has offered headsets, a video switchboard, lighting, and audio control.
“We have access to such amazing equipment now, due to the philanthropy and vision for arts in our valley,” Cordovano said.
He was first inspired to become a filmmaker by Chet Olsen of Wood River High School. Since then, he has shot action sports across the globe. His extensive background as a filmmaker makes him a tough critic.
“I spend so much time watching films that I am not easily impressed,” Cordovano said. “On the flip side, I know how much time and effort goes into the creation of each piece and feel for the filmmaker, athletes and support team.”
The chosen films will be shown at The Argyros Dec. 3. There will be a raffle with season passes, skis, boards, backpacks, beacons and more.
HGFF helps raise money for Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, the nonprofit organization behind the daily avalanche forecast. They provide low-cost to free avalanche education courses throughout the winter.
“It’s a great time to see everyone and get stoked for the upcoming winter,” Cordovano said. “It’s also a good time of year to start habitually reading the daily avalanche report. It is important for snowplow drivers, dog walkers, cross country skiers, baldy users, and backcountry skiers and boarders.” ￼
