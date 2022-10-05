17-11-08 ARTS Homegrown1@.jpg

Valley athlete McKenna Peterson is one of 11 Wood River Valley athletes who featured in an inaugural Homegrown Film Festival to benefit the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

 Photo courtesy of Axel Peterson

Some who grow up in the Wood River Valley want to run away and never come back. Others want to stay forever. Spencer Cordovano is the latter.

“For me, it’s the place to be,” Cordovano said. “This area is such a great playground for recreation and nature.”

That’s why he started the Homegrown Film Festival with Tina Cole: to celebrate this community.

