A horse! A horse! My ski poles for a horse!
Do you love to ski but feel like it isn’t dangerous enough? Then check out Wood River Extreme Ski Joring.
Skiers (pardon, "snow sportists") will be pulled by galloping horses. I truly believe horses look forward to this all year as a way to get back at humans riding them without asking permission. A horse is a horse—of course, of course—but these horses are hellbent on revenge.
This event starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, at 81 Browning Lane in Bellevue.
Skiers and cowboys put aside their differences for this glorious event. Sadly, the same cannot be said about those who think ski joring is one word or two. It has torn our newsroom apart.
This sport comes from Norway and means “ski driving.” I also pretend to be from Norway when strangers try to talk to me on the bus.
Racers can register online or sign-up from 6-9 p.m. at Mahoney’s in Bellevue on Friday. You heard it here first folks. Straight from the horse's mouth.
This sport is sometimes done with a dog or a motor vehicle instead of a horse. Call me crazy, but I feel like a dog and a motor vehicle are pretty different. What about a dog driving a motor vehicle? Now, that would be something.
Tickets for spectator cost $10. Kids 12-and-under are free. Bring the whole family—you and the horse you rode in on.
