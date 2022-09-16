Hispanic Festival

Hailey will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month will a wide range of festivities starting this weekend.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of Central and South American people to the United States. Today, Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 each year.

For the past five years, Herbert Romero has organized Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in the Wood River Valley, recognizing each LatinX culture.

Born in El Salvador, Romero came to the United States at the age of 5, and was raised during the Chicano movement. Now, he is the founder and operations director of PROJECT.O.O.L.S & PARTNERS (Trainers Out Of Los Angeles Success), a neighborhood-based consulting group committed to community programs, mentoring and leadership initiatives.

