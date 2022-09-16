In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of Central and South American people to the United States. Today, Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 each year.
For the past five years, Herbert Romero has organized Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in the Wood River Valley, recognizing each LatinX culture.
Born in El Salvador, Romero came to the United States at the age of 5, and was raised during the Chicano movement. Now, he is the founder and operations director of PROJECT.O.O.L.S & PARTNERS (Trainers Out Of Los Angeles Success), a neighborhood-based consulting group committed to community programs, mentoring and leadership initiatives.
“I’ve adopted and adapted to American culture, but I also embrace the culture that I have grown up in, which is why this month is so important to all of us who have come from Hispanic/LatinX countries,” Romero said.
This weekend, Hispanic Heritage Month starts with two events: the annual kick-off celebration at the Hailey Public Library (HPL) Friday, Sept. 16, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and the Hailey Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday, Sept. 17 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Hailey Town Center West.
HPL Programs & Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher leads the Hailey Public Library’s collaboration.
“It helps build community and, more than that, a sense of friendship and respect for other cultures,” Fletcher said.
Inside the library, national flags from countries across Central and South America will be on display. Local artist Michael Olenick will exhibit his drawings of Basque arborglyphs carved on aspen trees. The work honors the local sheepherders of Idaho, many of whom are Hispanic.
“I have always noticed the sheep herder carvings, arborglyphs, and wondered what the life of the herders who carved them was like,” Olenick said. “So many of them reflect back to where they originated. Many carvings are just names, but the ones with scenes, names and dates particularly appeal to me—perhaps for the effort and artwork that went into them. As the aspens have grown, aged and perhaps died, many of the arborglyphs are disappearing. I feel like this is a way of documenting them.”
On Friday, from 5:30-7 p.m., father-son duo Quinta Generacion will offer traditional and contemporary songs. Chapalitas Grill will provide taquitos, chips, salsa and beverages. There will be raffles, book giveaways and more.
There will also be paper mâché flowers, face painting, a pinata and loteria, a traditional Mexican game.
“They hold tremendous meaning and memories from their culture, whether folks were born here or immigrated,” Fletcher said.
At 7 p.m., educator Kathryn Zupsic will speak about “The Life and Art of Frida Kahlo,” the first of a three-part series celebrating Hispanic icons of modern art.
“Frida Kahlo’s life story is as compelling as her art. Only in her paintings did she reveal her true physical and psychological pain,” Zupsic said. “Frida’s self-portraits are so deeply personal and utterly original that they stand alone in the art world to this day. She has become such a popular icon in our time that we have lost sight of the complex woman and artist she really was. I hope to shed light on the real Frida Kahlo and the meaning of her paintings. I also want to get across her wild sense of humor and crazy sense of mischief. She was a character.”
The lecture will be simultaneously translated into Spanish by Leonardo Padilla Sacha. Zupsic will speak about Diego Rivera on Sept. 23 and about paintings from the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture on Sept. 30
Through mid-October, the Library will feature “I Love Saturdays y domingos,” a multicultural Story Walk for all ages written by Peruvian-American writer Alma Flor Ada.
“By their very nature, Story Walks invite companionship,” Fletcher said. “What better companions than young and old strolling along reading a story together?”
Head to the Hailey Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday for more informative fun and games. La Cabanita and Lago Azul will provide the cuisine.
“Not only does it create a healthy relationship between different parts in the community, it gives these business owners, who come from all Latin American and Hispanic countries, [a chance]to represent their culture and get people engaged,” Romero said.
Bands like Carolina L.A. and Tremendos will unite people through dance. For more information, reach Romero at projectoolsuccess@yahoo.com or 208-309-5902.
