'Hawking' doc considers the gentleman behind the genius

Emmy and BAFTA winner Anthony Geffen will do a Q&A following a screening of the documentary “Hawking: Can You Hear Me?” at the Community Library Tuesday, Dec. 27. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Physicist Stephen Hawking grabbed the world’s attention by seeking a single mathematical theory that would uncover the secrets of the universe and “the mind of God,” as he put it.

Despite the fame, his private life remained a mystery for many years. Who was he, really, as a friend, a father and husband?

In the new documentary “Hawking: Can You Hear Me?” his daughter Lucy says “He was always 24 hours away from dying.”

