'Hawking' doc considers the gentleman behind the genius

Physicist Stephen Hawking grabbed the world’s attention by seeking a single mathematical theory that would uncover the secrets of the universe and “the mind of God,” as he put it.
Despite the fame, his private life remained a mystery for many years. Who was he, really, as a friend, a father and husband?
In the new documentary “Hawking: Can You Hear Me?” his daughter Lucy says “He was always 24 hours away from dying.”
Emmy and BAFTA winner Anthony Geffen is a producer on the film.
“If you’re very close to death, you make decisions that are strange,” Geffen said. “We sometimes think the geniuses—which is what Hawking was—are perfect people. They’re not. Like all of us, they have their foibles, but particularly if you’re disabled in the way he was, and trapped in your own world, you live a different life.”
One Christmas morning, after the presents were opened, Hawking announced he was leaving the family to be with a different woman.
“Deep down [the family] had ... suffered quite a lot from being the children of a very famous man who was quite a complicated human being,” Geffen said.
Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time” would go on to be one of the best-selling books ever.
“It became this sort of juggernaut that propelled him into this global figure,” Geffen said.
The success became a necessity to fund his constant travels and medical upkeep, costing 1,000s of pounds per day.
“Actually, he quite liked fame,” Geffen said. “He basked in it, not in a nasty way.”
Hawking communicated the universe in a way very few have achieved. Now, it’s embedded in our educational system. Hawking’s ashes are buried at Westminster Abbey, between Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.
“This is the story behind that image. Who is that man? Who is that genius who sat in a wheelchair?” Geffen said. “You’d think he had a very quiet life—far from it. His personal life is more dynamic than most of the public figures that I know.”
Geffen will do a Q&A following a screening of the documentary at the Community Library Tuesday, Dec. 27., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
“The Community Library kind of does what I’ve tried to do as a filmmaker: It makes people open their eyes and makes people curious,” Geffen said. “If there were libraries like you have here around the world, the world would be a much better place.”
Martha Williams is the Programs and Education Director of the Community Library.
“His company, Atlantic Productions, creates documentaries that inquire into some of the most fascinating subjects: from the Great East African Migration to the deepest points of the oceans and the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. And always through spectacular cinematography and narratives,” Williams said. “This year we get to experience the life of Stephen Hawking—a figure who will fascinate us for a long time to come.”
Geffen has visited the Wood River Valley for almost 30 years.
“I usually get very smart feedback,” Geffen said. “I feel I’m giving back to a great community.”
“Hawking” uses never-before-seen video and unprecedented family access to tell the human story of a once-in-a-lifetime mind.
“If you’re going to go behind the curtain of somebody’s life, you really have to have the footage and the photographs that no one has ever seen before so that you can see the evolution of the stories we’re talking about,” Geffen said.
He met Hawking toward the end of his life.
“Imagine getting on with somebody who can’t actually communicate back with you directly,” Geffen said. “It takes a while to build a friendship with someone like that.”
Together, they developed immersive storytelling technology.
“If you can’t really move, to have a virtual reality headset and see different worlds is very exciting,” Geffen said.
Next year, a project they developed together will be released, exploring black holes across the universe.
Geffen asked Hawking if he could make a film about him.
“He always wanted people to concentrate on the science and not him,” Geffen said. “He had things he didn’t really want to come up. It was very hard for him to accept that we were going to deal with things which were very painful to him.”
Although mortality was a constant presence for Hawking all his life, he knew he was close to the end. He had already lived 3-4 times longer than anyone expected.
“He knew that someone at some point was going to make a film like this,” Geffen said. “So isn’t it better to cooperate? Not to change the film, but to trust the person that you’re going to do it?”
Over that time, Hawking’s faith in Geffen grew.
“He trusted my track record, which goes back well over 30 years for making complicated and difficult documentaries,” Geffen said. “He was opening himself up in a big way.”
He approached the family, with the physicist’s blessing.
“They had been through the most traumatic times, the highs, the lows and everything else,” Geffen said. “The timing was really good. They all sort of had something to say and get off their chests. ... Normally, families don’t come out and talk about that until many years afterwards.”
However, he soon realized this was just the beginning of a long, challenging journey. The filming would go on for days.
“We’d have to stop because they would get, quite rightly, incredibly emotional,” Geffen said “At any time any of these interviewees could have just walked out, and they were very close to it.”
Honing his storytelling craft from all over the world as a documentary filmmaker at the BBC, Geffen says he has an “antenna” of when to nudge a subject and when to give them space.
“You get the best, but you don’t push them too hard,” Geffen said. “You don’t cross a boundary.”
It’s important to come prepared.
“You have to know your subject really well,” Geffen said. “I was in sympathy with them, because they knew their stories. I have always done my homework. That means you’re all working on the same side with the interviewee.”
The preparation paid off.
“The interviews are very powerful because they are totally open in a way you’ll never normally get,” Geffen said. “The film has really bared all in the most extraordinary way in a way I never expected to be able to achieve.”
The Hawking estate also provided crucial footage.
“This is an era where people were filming. Most of his life was filmed, because people realized he was special,” Geffen said. “Even if we had footage that had been seen, when you see it in context of the story, it is very, very powerful.”
During the editing process, Geffen grew anxious.
“Had we got it wrong, could it have damaged Hawking? Yes, of course it could have,” Geffen said. “Did I change the film because of that? No, but it’s a big responsibility taking on a behind-the-curtain film of one of the greatest scientists of our era.”
One notion guided Geffen: is there anything in the film he couldn’t have discussed with Hawking when he was still alive?
“There was nothing I felt I couldn’t have confronted him with in a series of questions,” Geffen said.
They never denied the genius of Hawking.
“We just worked for months to get the balance right, so that we didn’t misinform the audience about him,” Geffen said. “That’s hard, because it was so many different perspectives
He has managed to maintain positive relationships with the family through the release.
“Remarkably, they’re really happy with the film,” Geffen said. “They feel it was the right thing to do. We did it responsibly.”
He has been thrilled with the positive response so far.
“It’s probably been critically one of the best sets of reviews I’ve ever had,” Geffen said. “I couldn’t believe it. That the critics have got what we tried to do,” Geffen said. “That doesn’t often happen.”
Reserve your seat for the screening and Q&A at comlib.org.
“It will stand the test of time,” Geffen said. “It’s not like a new version will ever come out, really, because this is the truth.” ￼
