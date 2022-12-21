'Have the time of your life' at NOT.GREENDAY

The tribute act NOT.GREENDAY comes to The Mint on New Years Eve. Tickets range $20-$35. The show starts at 7 p.m. openers including Stubborn Will, Side Hustle and CAMERXN.

 Photo courtesy of NOT.GREENDAY

Cameron Scott Moore and Mark Brown met at the barricade of a Green Day concert in Auburn, Washington.

At 7 a.m., Moore was in line for the White River Amphitheater doors to open at 5 p.m.

“If you’ve ever seen Green Day, they’re a whole different animal live: the energy, the crowd interaction, the genuine showmanship that those guys put on display every night,” Moore said. “They’re the only band that I would put myself through that for.”

