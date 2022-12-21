'Have the time of your life' at NOT.GREENDAY

Cameron Scott Moore and Mark Brown met at the barricade of a Green Day concert in Auburn, Washington.
At 7 a.m., Moore was in line for the White River Amphitheater doors to open at 5 p.m.
“If you’ve ever seen Green Day, they’re a whole different animal live: the energy, the crowd interaction, the genuine showmanship that those guys put on display every night,” Moore said. “They’re the only band that I would put myself through that for.”
Fans know what’s going to happen if you get front and center, Moore said. There are three points in the show were frontman Billy Joe Armstrong will pull someone up on stage.
To this day, Brown claims Armstrong was actually pointing at him when “Know Your Enemy” kicked off.
“Do you know the words to the song?” Armstrong asked. “Get your ass up here.”
But Moore was the lucky one plucked out of the crowd by security guards. Onstage, he hugged Armstrong.
“It was the ultimate meet and greet,” Moore said.
Pyrotechnics went off behind Moore as he howled into the microphone: “The insurgency will rise/When the blood’s been sacrificed.”
“The most unreal thing was it wasn’t the band itself,” Moore said. “It was looking out at this sea of people you can’t see the end of and how deafeningly loud the crowd is ... These guys do this every night.”
When the climactic breakdown of the song came, it was time for the harrowing stage-dive. Haunted by epic-fail compilations on YouTube, he got a running start, launching with all his might.
“If I died in that moment, I hit my head on the concrete at that place, if I pulled a Jack Black “School of Rock” moment, I would’ve died happy,” Moore laughed.
He crowd surfed all the way to the end. Only when his feet touched the ground again did he realize he lost his front row spot—the one he waited all day for—on the first song. Brown went home with the setlist as a consolation prize. This would not be the last Green Day concert they attended together.
“Not only did I get to meet my favorite band in the most genuine way possible, but I also met one of my best friends,” Moore said.
That taste for the power of a good old-fashioned Green Day sing-along was one of the inspirations for the friends to start NOT.GREENDAY.
“The whole point of this project is to celebrate the music of my favorite band with like-minded individuals,” Moore said. “I meet tons of new Green Day fans I can nerd out with.”
The tribute act comes to The Mint in Hailey on New Years Eve. Tickets range from $20-$35. The show starts at 7 p.m., with openers including Stubborn Will, Side Hustle and Moore’s own acoustic project CAMERXN. Tickets are available online at haileymint.com.
This is his first time in Hailey.
“Almost everything I’ve found is country-rooted down there,” Moore said. “So hopefully people will be able to come out and have fun and not expect me to sing ‘Wagon Wheel.’”
He is no poser—Green Day, is in fact, his favorite band of all time.
“It’s music for the outcasts, the degenerates, the punks and kids that don’t fit in,” Moore said. “I identified extremely hard with that.”
The legendary band has been nominated for 20 Grammys and was inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. NOT.GREENDAY offers all your favorite songs in an intimate venue at an affordable price.
Just get one thing clear: The band is not doing an imitation.
“In no way do I go on that stage and pretend to be Billy because, there’s only one Billy,” Moore said. “If you’re trying to mimic them and cosplay a punk band, it’s gonna come off insanely corny. I’ve seen it out there and it’s a little rough. I still want it to be us, while also remaining true to the Green Day aesthetic and embodiment of the band.”
Moore subscribes to the motto K.I.S.S.: keep it simple, stupid.
“I just love catchy music,” Moore said.
However, he has realized the simplicity of Green Day’s arrangements poses its own challenges.
“The slightest little hiccup here, f--k up there, bleeds through with how everyone knows that music,” Moore said. “It’s not like you’re doing super complex riffs where you can hide.”
Learning the catalog has allowed him to take another deep dive into the lyrics.
“It’s like listening to the music for the first time again,” Moore said.
At a young age, he visited his mom’s side of the family in Wenatchee, Washington. His cousin older Todd was the rocker of the family, with the cool hair, cool clothes and cool posters to match it.
Todd pulled Moore into his room to play “Dookie.” Moore had only listened to whatever his parents played—Boston, some Queen. As soon as he heard Armstrong sneer “I declare I don’t care no more,” over the stereo, his life changed forever. The band articulated teen angst over three power chords.
“They really brought pop punk to the masses,” Moore said.
He studied their work backwards and forwards.
“There’s not a single record that I don’t like,” Moore said. “I love it all.”
By now, the band is in its fourth decade.
“I was fortunate enough to land right there in the middle between the two biggest albums,” Moore said.
He waited in line at the midnight release for “American Idiot.”
“It’s just perfect: The layers, the depth, the anthems,” Moore said.
His all-time favorite Green Day song is “Jesus of Suburbia.”
“It’s the greatest piece of art ever written,” Moore said. “It’s a rock opera masterpiece.”
The unique thing about Green Day is that they matured. They graduated from songs about Gen X malaise to political unrest. They went from basement tours to Armstrong having his own brand of eyeliner.
“We’ve watched them evolve from gutter punks to fashion icons,” Moore said. “I love watching them grow up and turn into the icons and legends that they are.”
He understands why some people can hate on them. They’re a punk band that’s safe to play in Macy’s.
“Everything has its place. Music is broad in that sense,” Moore said. “There’s no line to be colored in with music, and it’s beautiful.”
When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s, the band will share a champagne toast for their one year anniversary.
“A lot happened in the last year,” Moore said. “It went from just four Green Day fans wanting to play one show in our hometown just because we love the music to now touring the country.” ￼
